Syrskyi: Russia Produces Over 400 Long-Range Drones Daily

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated this on Facebook, following a meeting with commanders of leading Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) units of the Defense Forces, Ukrinform reports.

"Thanks to our military intelligence, we know that the enemy has no less ambitious plans. The Russians followed our path and created separate Unmanned Systems Forces, which already number 80,000 servicemen. In the second phase, in 2026, they plan to double this number – to 165,500. And by 2030 – almost 210,000," Syrskyi informed.

It is also known that the state order for the production of long-range drones in Russia has been fulfilled at 106% over the year, and the aggressor country's military-industrial complex produces over 400 such UAVs daily.

"We clearly understand what we will have to face very soon and what exactly needs to be done to neutralize the enemy on the unmanned systems battlefield. In modern war, this is the primary goal. For this, among other things, I set the task of forming special units designed to effectively detect and destroy enemy high-tech drone units, control points, and crews of the occupiers' unmanned aerial complexes," Syrskyi said.

He emphasized that whoever has the advantage in the quantity and quality of unmanned systems preserves more of their soldiers and destroys the enemy more efficiently. The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to maintain an advantage in the use of FPV drones.

"In December, our unmanned aerial complex (UAC) units carried out about 339,000 tasks, and ground robotic complexes (GRC) – almost 2,100. The total number of targets destroyed by the Defense Forces' unmanned systems increased by 31%, while the number of enemy personnel affected increased by more than a quarter," Syrskyi stressed.

According to him, during the meeting, the most important part of the joint work were the presentations of commanders of the leading Unmanned Systems Forces units of the Defense Forces, who shared their experience in effectively using UAVs and ground robotic complexes, as well as their advanced technical developments.

"The enemy has already felt their explosive power. We are developing and scaling up," Syrskyi noted.

In addition, the Armed Forces have launched a technical support system for unmanned systems and an information support system for manufacturers.

As Ukrinform reported, according to Syrskyi, in December 2025 the Unmanned Systems Forces neutralized 33,000 servicemen of the Russian army – approximately the same number as Russia conscripted in a month.

Photo: Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine