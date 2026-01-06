Coalition Of Willing Prepares Legally Binding Security Guarantees For Ukraine Reuters

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Reuters reported this, citing a draft statement from the summit, which still needs to be approved by the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing.

"These commitments may include the use of military capabilities, intelligence and logistical support, diplomatic initiatives, adoption of additional sanctions," said the draft.

It is noted that the meeting in Paris, attended by over 27 leaders as well as U.S. representatives Steve Whitkoff and Jared Kushner, is aimed at coordinating contributions to future security guarantees for Ukraine as fully as possible.

The draft document emphasizes that discussions on security guarantees have progressed significantly over recent weeks, "even though Moscow has given no public sign that it would accept such arrangements. Until recently, much of the focus was on pledges of military aid for Ukraine's forces and possible contributions to an international reassurance force. But diplomats say attention is now shifting to legally binding guarantees to come to Kyiv's aid in the event of another attack by Moscow. The possibility of a military response is likely to trigger debate in many European countries."

The draft also includes the view of a senior European official, who expressed hope that the Coalition of the Willing's guarantees "would also help cement U.S. commitments, which have been broadly outlined in bilateral discussions with Ukraine."

According to Reuters, the draft statement also mentions that allies would participate in a mechanism for monitoring and verifying a ceasefire under U.S. leadership.

"There will be a continuous, reliable ceasefire monitoring system. This will be led by the U.S. with international participation, including contributions from members of the Coalition of the Willing," the document states.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine, together with partners from the Coalition of the Willing, during a meeting in Paris on January 6 at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, will finalize a document on security guarantees, which will serve as the basis for further negotiations with U.S. President Donald Trump.