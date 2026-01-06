Zelensky After Paris Meeting: We Understand Which Coalition Countries Are Willing To Do What

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"The military of France, Britain, and Ukraine worked in detail on the deployment of forces, numbers, specific types of weapons, and components of the Armed Forces that are needed and will be able to work. We already have the necessary details. We understand which countries are ready and what they are ready for - from all the countries of the Coalition of the Willing. I want to thank every leader, every state that really wants to be part of a peaceful solution," Zelensky said.

He also noted that at the meeting in Paris, they had very substantive discussions with the American side regarding monitoring to ensure that there were no violations of the peace. According to Zelensky, America is ready to work on this.“And one of the most important components is deterrence, tools that will prevent new Russian aggression. We see all this,” the president concluded.

Coalition of the Willing summit commences in Paris

As reported, today, after a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer signed a Declaration of Intent between Ukraine, the French Republic, and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on the deployment of multinational forces to support the defense, reconstruction, and strategic resilience of Ukraine.

Photo: Volodymyr Zelensky, Telegram