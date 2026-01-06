Aqaba Chamber, Investors Discuss Hosting International Ramadan Exhibition

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Jan 6 (Petra) - The Aqaba Chamber of Commerce discussed with investors the establishment of an International Ramadan Exhibition in Aqaba, to include foodstuffs and consumer products, with the aim of supporting the local market and easing living burdens on citizens.A meeting at the Aqaba Chamber of Commerce reviewed main features of the planned exhibition, which is set to be held on a plot of land owned by Al-Shaab Mall, with an estimated area of about eight dunums adjacent to the mall, allowing for the preparation of an integrated site capable of accommodating wide participation from relevant companies and institutions.Director of Al-Shaab Mall branches, Raed Marqa, said the exhibition comes within Al-Shaab Mall's strategy aimed at supporting citizens and providing their basic needs of goods and commodities at cost prices. He noted that the exhibition will see the participation of around 60 companies from major food companies, in addition to other related sectors, making it the first exhibition of its kind at the level of Aqaba Governorate.He said the exhibition will adopt a direct-selling policy, contributing to the provision of fair purchasing options for citizens, visitors and shoppers, and easing economic burdens during the holy month of Ramadan.He added that the exhibition site will be equipped with all technical and logistical requirements, including parking areas and organizational services, to ensure a safe and comfortable shopping experience lasting for 40 days. He pointed out that corners and spaces will be allocated for companies and institutions wishing to participate, which will be reflected in reducing the cost of goods and products offered to citizens.For his part, investor Ammar Enaya explained that a large portion of the exhibition spaces will be allocated free of charge to charitable associations and a number of community institutions, including the King Hussein Cancer Center, in support of their efforts and to enable them to market their activities and enhance their own resources.He said the exhibition organizers will distribute 100 free food vouchers to humanitarian cases unable to shop, in support of less fortunate families and as an embodiment of the humanitarian and social dimension of the initiative.In turn, VIce President of the Aqaba Chamber of Commerce Ahmed Al-Kiswani, along with chamber members Salameh Al-Maaytah and Osama Abu Taleb, stressed the importance of the exhibition, considering its establishment a practical model for integrating social responsibility with major commercial projects. This would allow citizens to shop at reduced prices and at the lowest possible costs.They emphasized the need to expedite the implementation of the exhibition due to its role in attracting visitors and shoppers from various governorates of the Kingdom, especially nearby ones, contributing to revitalizing commercial markets in Aqaba across its various sectors during the holy month of Ramadan, and reflecting positively on economic activity in the city.