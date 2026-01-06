Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Army Downs Drone Attempting To Cross Southern Border


2026-01-06 03:09:06
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Jan 6 (Petra) - Border guards at the Southern Military Zone on Tuesday thwarted an attempt by a drone to infiltrate along its western front, in coordination with military security agencies.
The Jordan Armed Forces said rules of engagement were applied after the unmanned aerial vehicle was detected by Border Guard forces. The drone was shot down inside Jordanian territory and handed over to the competent authorities.

