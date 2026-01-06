The Business Of You By Nick Coniglio And Marnie Stockman, Ed.D. Is Rewriting The Rules Of Career Readiness

MENAFN - GetNews) As technical skills are increasingly automated, commoditized, or outdated by graduation, The Business of You by Nick Coniglio and Marnie Stockman argues that the real currency of modern success is self-awareness, values, and the ability to tell your story with clarity. Told as a modern business fable, the book follows a student's awakening to show how people who understand themselves don't wait for opportunity, they create it.







Dr. Marnie Stockman and Nick Coniglio are award-winning authors, entrepreneurs, and longtime champions of the human-skills movement, recognized for redefining leadership in a rapidly changing world. They are the co-authors of Lead It Like Lasso and The Business of You: Ask the Right Questions, Tell Your Story, and Lead Your Life, acclaimed works that pair compelling storytelling with practical frameworks for modern leadership and career growth.

Marnie's background in teaching, data, and leadership development gives her a deep understanding of how people learn and grow. Nick's background in technical strategy, operational design, and customer experience brings clarity, structure, and real-world application to their work. Together, they co-founded and scaled a company built on character-driven leadership, guiding it to an eight-figure acquisition. Afterwards, they turned their attention to a bigger challenge: preparing students and young professionals for a world that changes faster than school can keep up.

Through writing, speaking, mentorship, and their widely followed podcasts: Lead It Like Lasso and Leadership Rules, Marnie and Nick equip people with the clarity, confidence, and agency they need to lead their lives with intention. This one-on-one interview shares their background and experience writing The Business of You: Ask The Right Questions, Tell Your Story, and Lead Your Life.

Tell us about The Business of You.

The most successful people don't wait for opportunities. They create them.

The Business of You is a bold, modern playbook for taking ownership of your future. Through the relatable story of Sydney, a capable, driven young professional lost in a sea of applicants, the book teaches you how to think like a CEO of yourself. You'll learn how to build a personal operating system that helps you make better decisions, communicate your value with confidence, and create momentum no matter where you're starting from.

Inside, you'll discover how to:



Tell your story in a way that makes people pay attention.

Build a network that actually works for you.

Stop applying for jobs, and start attracting the right opportunities.

Master personal branding and career strategy, so you're always ahead. Lead your life with intention, adaptability, and confidence

The book is structured around the idea of You, Inc., breaking your life and career into key departments like People & Culture, Marketing, Finance, Learning & Development, Sales, Operations, and ultimately, the Office of the CEO. Each section offers practical questions, insights, and strategies to help you take ownership of your growth without losing your values or authenticity.

Whether you're a high school or college student, an emerging leader, a career changer, or someone at a crossroads, The Business of You meets you where you are-and shows you how to move forward with clarity and purpose.

Because the most important project you will ever work on isn't a company, a title, or a job description. It's you.

What inspired you to write The Business of You?

The world is evolving faster than the systems meant to prepare people for it.

While schools still teach“old skills,” today's employers desperately want human ones: curiosity, communication, adaptability, problem-solving, and self-leadership.

After years of mentoring students and early career professionals, we realized most people were never taught how to understand themselves or confidently communicate their value. We wanted to demystify that process and make it accessible.

The Business of You is our answer to the question:“What would happen if every young person learned the skills that actually unlock opportunities?” The book is designed to spark a movement to help students and adults grow into leaders of their own lives.

How did your background and experience influence your writing?

Our backgrounds in teaching, leadership development, and building high-growth companies gave us a front-row seat into the gap between what school teaches and what real life actually demands.

Both of us built our careers in education and EdTech, helping students, educators, and professionals develop the skills needed to thrive in a changing world.

We scaled a company built on character-driven leadership, and watched how self-awareness, communication, and culture repeatedly outperformed technical expertise alone.

We've also coached thousands of learners and employees through career pivots, interviews, networking challenges, and“I have no idea what I want to do” moments. Over and over, we saw the same pattern: people weren't struggling with ability; they were struggling with self-awareness and understanding their own value. That insight became the foundation for the book.

What is one message you would like readers to remember?

You are the most important project you will ever work on.

Your story, your values, and your human skills are your competitive advantage in a world where everything else-tools, tasks, technology-changes overnight.

By learning to ask better questions, understand who you are, and tell your story with confidence, you unlock opportunities you didn't even know existed.

You don't need to wait for permission, a perfect resume, or the“right moment” to lead your life. You can start now, with what you have, and by understanding who you want to become.







