Buck Stove & Spa Partners With San Joaquin Valley Air District To Help Visalia Residents Upgrade To Cleaner Heating Solutions

"Logo of "Buck Stove & Spa has partnered with the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District (SJVAPCD) to promote the Fireplace & Woodstove Change-Out Program. This initiative provides Valley residents with vouchers ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 to replace high-polluting, older wood-burning devices with cleaner alternatives like EPA-certified pellet stoves, gas inserts, or electric heat pumps.

VISALIA, CA - January 6, 2026 - Buck Stove & Spa, a leading provider of home heating and leisure solutions in the Central Valley, is proud to announce its active participation in the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District's (SJVAPCD) Fireplace & Woodstove Change-Out Program. This initiative offers significant financial incentives to homeowners looking to replace older, higher-polluting wood-burning devices with cleaner, more efficient alternatives.

As the San Joaquin Valley continues its efforts to improve regional air quality, the "Burn Cleaner" Program provides vouchers-often ranging from $1,000 to $3,500 (and up to $5,000 for low-income applicants)-to offset the cost of upgrading to newer gas inserts, electric heat pumps, or EPA-certified wood and pellet stoves.

"Air quality is a major concern for all of us here in the Valley, but so is staying warm during the winter months," said Bob Haun, Owner of Buck Stove & Spa. "By participating in the SJVAPCD Change-Out Program, we are helping our customers modernize their homes with beautiful, high-efficiency units that are better for the environment and their utility bills. Our team is ready to help residents navigate the voucher process and find the perfect eligible model for their space."

The Benefits of the Change-Out Program include:



Substantial Savings: Significant vouchers available to reduce the out-of-pocket cost of new heating appliances, plus up to $650 in eligible installation costs for certain units.

Improved Efficiency: Modern stoves and inserts provide more heat with less fuel.

Environmental Impact: Drastic reduction in particulate matter (PM2.5) emissions, contributing to a healthier community. Expert Guidance: Buck Stove & Spa provides end-to-end support, from selecting eligible models to professional installation by licensed experts.



Residents of Visalia and surrounding areas are encouraged to visit the Buck Stove & Spa showroom to view eligible products and receive assistance with the Burn Cleaner application. With winter "Check Before You Burn" regulations in place, now is the ideal time to take advantage of these local incentives.

For more information on the program or to view eligible stoves and fireplaces, please visit our website at or stop by our showroom at 1830 W Caldwell Ave, Visalia, CA.

About Buck Stove & Spa:

Buck Stove & Spa is a premier retailer in Visalia, CA, specializing in high-quality hot tubs, stoves, and fireplaces. With decades of experience, they provide the Central Valley with expert installation and service, focusing on comfort, efficiency, and customer satisfaction.