Best-Selling SEO Book“Get Found” Now Available For Business Owners Seeking Clear, Practical Search Guidance

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Matt Diamante holding his best-selling SEO book, Get Found: The No-Fluff Guide to Ranking Higher and Becoming Your Customers' First Choice."Get Found is a best-selling SEO book by digital marketing strategist Matt Diamante, now available on Amazon. It simplifies SEO for business owners by focusing on clarity, helpful content, and trust-not jargon-showing how to improve visibility by answering real customer questions.

Hamilton, Ontario - January 6, 2026 - Get Found: The No-Fluff Guide to Ranking Higher and Becoming Your Customers' First Choice, a new best-selling book by digital marketing strategist and SEO educator Matt Diamante, is now available on Amazon. The book reached #1 Best Seller status in the Search Engine Optimization category and is designed to help business owners and marketers better understand how SEO works without technical jargon or short-term tactics.

Rather than focusing on algorithms or trends, Get Found explains search engine optimization through foundational principles such as clarity, trust, and creating helpful content that answers real customer questions. The book is written in plain language and is intended for readers who want SEO to become a long-term business asset rather than a mystery or outsourced black box.

Diamante brings nearly 15 years of hands-on SEO experience to the book, drawing from hundreds of client engagements across multiple industries. His approach emphasizes understanding how people search, why they search, and how businesses can position themselves as the obvious choice by consistently providing value.

“SEO has been overcomplicated for years,” said Diamante.“This book focuses on the fundamentals that don't change-helping people solve problems and earning trust over time.”

The book is available now on Amazon

Readers can also complement the book with Diamante's educational resources, including his Understanding SEO course and ongoing content shared across social media platforms.

About the Author

Matt Diamante is a best selling author, digital marketing strategist, and founder of HeyTony, a digital marketing agency based in Ontario, Canada. With nearly 15 years of experience, he has helped businesses grow through organic search by focusing on clarity, helpful content, and sustainable SEO strategies. Diamante regularly shares educational content across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and other platforms.

For more information, interviews, or media inquiries, visit heytony