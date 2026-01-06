Focusfactor® Beverage Emerges As A Growth Catalyst For Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR) Alongside CYCN, ALMS, EVTV, RDZN See Why

Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR) is gaining renewed investor attention as its FOCUSfactor® functional beverage platform scales rapidly through the Company's already-established retail ecosystem-built on the strength of its 25-year FOCUSfactor® brain health supplement legacy. By leveraging long-standing national distribution relationships, Synergy is accelerating beverage adoption without the execution risk typically associated with launching a new consumer brand beverage expansion underpins Roth Capital Partners' Buy rating and 12-month $7 price target on SNYR. Roth projects revenues could grow from approximately $35.4 million in 2025 to nearly $55 million in 2026, driven largely by beverage penetration layered onto Synergy's existing retail and wholesale channels.

Analysts highlight Synergy's expanding retail footprint as a key growth driver, underscored by the rollout of FOCUSfactor® beverages across major national partners including Costco (NASDAQ: COST), Walmart (NYSE: WMT), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA), Kroger (NYSE: KR), ShopRite (OTC: SRHGF), PriceSmart (NASDAQ: PSMT), and more than 1,600 EG America convenience locations. International expansion continues across North America, Europe, and the Middle East, further extending brand reach.

While Roth noted that third-quarter 2025 results reflected temporary constraints, the firm emphasized that Synergy's recent $4 million equity raise strengthened the balance sheet, positioning the Company for a new phase of growth acceleration in 2026. Gross margins remain strong at approximately 70%, and Synergy has now delivered 11 consecutive positive quarters, underscoring operating discipline and scalability. See Complete Roth Capital Report.

Roth's $7 valuation is based on a 6.2x EV/EBITDA multiple applied to projected 2027 results, reflecting the potential for meaningful shareholder value creation as Synergy scales its functional beverage business and capitalizes on rising consumer demand for brain health, focus, and functional energy products.

With capital in place, expanding retail partnerships, and favorable consumer trends, analysts believe SyNR (NASDAQ: SNYR) is positioned for a potential breakout year in 2026 as sales momentum accelerates across all channels.

