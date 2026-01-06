Gabrielle Franze Raises Awareness Of The Critical Role Working Dogs Play In Emergency Response

MENAFN - GetNews)



Gabrielle Franze, Deltona FloridaFirefighter, paramedic, and canine trainer highlights how properly trained dogs support search, recovery, and first responder wellbeing

In emergency response, seconds matter. Decisions are made quickly, environments are unpredictable, and outcomes often depend on preparation. Gabrielle Franze, a Firefighter and Paramedic with the Orange County Fire Department and owner of Redline K9 Dog Training, is advocating for greater awareness of the role trained working dogs play in supporting emergency operations and the people who carry them out.

“Dogs are not just companions,” Franze says.“When trained correctly, they become reliable partners in situations where technology and humans alone can fall short.”

Working Dogs Extend Human Capability

Search and rescue dogs, detection dogs, and recovery dogs have been shown to significantly improve efficiency during disaster response and missing person cases. According to emergency management studies, trained canine teams can search large areas faster than human teams alone and detect scents that technology cannot consistently identify.

Franze trains dogs for search and rescue recovery, disaster response, emotional support, and specialized detection services. Each role requires extensive preparation, repetition, and real-world conditioning.

“People often underestimate how much work goes into preparing a working dog,” she says.“It's not about instinct. It's about training, consistency, and trust.”

Supporting First Responders Beyond the Call

In addition to operational roles, Franze emphasizes the importance of emotional support dogs for firefighters, paramedics, and hospital staff. Research shows that first responders experience higher rates of stress-related symptoms due to repeated exposure to trauma and high-pressure environments.

“First responders are trained to compartmentalize,” Franze says.“Over time, that takes a toll.”

One of her dogs is certified as an emotional support service dog through the Orlando Health Hospital System, providing comfort and stress relief to healthcare professionals and patients.

“Dogs help people decompress without forcing conversation,” she says.“That can be powerful in environments where stress is constant.”

Training Standards Matter

Franze stresses that not all canine programs are equal. Poor training or improper placement can limit effectiveness or create safety concerns.

“Working dogs need structure,” she says.“They need clear roles, ethical training methods, and handlers who understand their responsibilities.”

She advocates for higher standards, proper certification, and ongoing evaluation in canine programs supporting emergency services.

“When dogs are treated as equipment instead of partners, everyone loses,” Franze says.“When they are trained and respected properly, they elevate the entire response.”

What Individuals and Communities Can Do

Gabrielle Franze believes awareness starts at the local level. Communities can support reputable canine training programs, learn how working dogs are used in emergencies, and advocate for funding and education around these resources.

“Ask questions,” she says.“Understand the difference between a working dog and a pet. Support programs that emphasize real training and accountability.”

For dog owners, she encourages responsible training and realistic expectations.

“Not every dog is meant to be a working dog,” Franze says.“But every dog benefits from structure and purpose.”

As emergency services continue to evolve, Franze urges communities to recognize the value of trained working dogs as part of modern response systems.

Support ethical training. Learn how canine teams operate. Respect the work they do.

“Preparedness is not just about equipment or staffing,” Franze says.“It's about using every reliable tool available to protect people and save lives.”