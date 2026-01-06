From SEO Intern To Startup Founder: How Zeeshan Yaseen Built A 50-Person Agency And 3 Businesses Before Turning 30

MENAFN - GetNews) Back in 2018, Zeeshan stepped into the world of SEO as an intern, learning everything from scratch. Two years later, he joined a tiny startup called Rankviz. At the time, there was no sales team, no grand vision for revenue, just three people working to build something real. Zeeshan's focus wasn't on chasing clients. It was on building systems that could scale.







Not every success story starts with a master plan. For Zeeshan Yaseen, it began with something far simpler: a promise to deliver better than anyone else.

Back in 2018, Zeeshan stepped into the world of SEO as an intern, learning everything from scratch. Two years later, he joined a tiny startup called Rankviz. At the time, there was no sales team, no grand vision for revenue, just three people working to build something real. Zeeshan's focus wasn't on chasing clients. It was on building systems that could scale.

“Back then, we preferred building systems over clientele,” he recalls.“My first year was all about technical depth, process delivery, and internal clarity. The money followed later.”

That relentless focus on delivery changed everything. Within a single year, Zeeshan promoted from junior SEO to team lead, then partner, and eventually CEO. But rather than taking quick profits, he chose a different path. He reinvested every dollar back into the company, took no dividends, and stayed away from shortcuts.

Every earned dollar was invested into state-of-the-art tools, premium training for employees, and building a culture and space people wanted to stay in.

“Almost 80% of our current team didn't come from the market; we trained them in-house,” Zeeshan shares.“And that's why all of our 7 team leads have been with us for over 5 years. Loyalty doesn't come from perks; it comes when people see you're investing in them.”

Today, Rankviz is a 50+ member digital marketing agency serving over 350 global brands. It won the Best Digital Marketing Agency award by Payoneer in 2024, outperforming firms ten times its size and age.







Zeeshan implemented a people-first philosophy at every level. From monthly bonuses and profit-sharing (even for non-sales staff), to personal development programs like Chae & HR sessions, and even spiritual well-being. He always had a clear vision:

“ Rankviz's growth will be directly proportional to your growth.”

While scaling Rankviz, Zeeshan also founded:



GetProLinks - One of the biggest link-building community of 4,000+ SEO professionals and agencies.

AnotherPR - an AI-powered press release brand helping businesses earn placements on top-tier news outlets and rank inside AI search engines like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude. MakeupPouches - a niche e-commerce brand offering trendy female accessories, reflecting his interest in industries beyond digital marketing.

Zeeshan has represented his companies at major international events, including Dublin Tech Summit, SEO Vibes Dubai, Affiliate World Riyadh and others, where he participated as a young Pakistani entrepreneur with a global vision.







Zeeshan's Message to Fellow Entrepreneurs

“If there's one thing I've learned, it's that you don't need a decade to build something meaningful. But you do need to be obsessed with doing things right. Don't skip the basics. Focus on people. Reinvest in your team. Build depth before you build hype.

That's what I've tried to do-and it's a mindset I believe every founder should carry forward.”

If you'd like to follow more of Zeeshan's journey, behind-the-scenes stories, or insights on building teams, startups, and sustainable growth, you can find him sharing openly on LinkedI.