Education Innovator Drina Fried Announces $100,000 Grant Initiative To Bring“The Brave Program” To Schools Nationwide

Las Vegas, NV, USA - January 6, 2026 - Psychologist Drina Fried, Ed. D. announced a major initiative to bolster student resilience and mental wellness, offering $100,000 in program grants to schools nationwide. Through the initiative, Fried's evidence-informed "The Brave Program" will be provided at no cost to up to 25 selected schools, giving hundreds of students access to practical tools for confidence, emotional regulation, and resilience.







The Brave Program ( ) is a comprehensive digital platform designed to empower students with the tools they need to navigate modern challenges, build confidence, and foster emotional intelligence.

As part of this national rollout, the program is seeking 25 partner schools to integrate the software into their curriculum. Each selected school can enroll up to 300 students at no cost. In exchange for the grant, participating schools will provide valuable feedback and data on the system's impact, helping to shape the future of the platform.

"Our mission is to ensure that every student has the bravery and the resources to face their future with confidence," said Drina Fried. "By offering $100,000 in grants, we are removing the financial barriers that often prevent schools from accessing high-quality emotional and social learning tools. We are looking for forward-thinking educators to partner with us in this pilot phase to see firsthand the difference this software can make."

The Brave Program focuses on actionable strategies for students, providing a user-friendly interface that can be easily implemented in a variety of educational settings. The feedback gathered from the initial 25 schools will be used to refine and expand the program's reach to more institutions in the coming year.

Schools interested in applying for the grant and gaining free access for up to 300 students are encouraged to visit for application details and eligibility requirements.

About The Brave Program

Founded by Drina Fried, Ed. D., The Brave Program is an innovative educational platform dedicated to building student resilience. By combining technology with evidence-based mental wellness strategies, the program equips the next generation with the courage and skills necessary to thrive in an ever-changing world.

About Dr. Drina Fried

Dr. Drina Fried, Ed. D. is a renowned educational psychologist widely recognized as a leader in the field of well-being and is the #1 authority on ending suicide and homicide, and the harm in between. Drina is also a leading advocate for opposing Bullying and deploying methods on how to prevent and process Bullying.

She is a sought-after Speaker, Consultant, and Best Selling Author and is the creator of Offensiveless Defense method.

She has taken center stage on various platforms from podcasts, radio to television, empowering teachers, parents, and guardians with strategies to interrupt potential harm that might escalate to suicide or homicide.