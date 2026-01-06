Panxo Introduces The First Platform To Monetize Traffic From Chatgpt And Other Conversational AI Sources

MENAFN - GetNews) Panxo announced the public launch of its next-generation infrastructure platform designed to identify and classify traffic from conversational AI sources (including ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, and Gemini) in real time and help publishers generate higher-value revenue from this fast-growing segment.







NEW YORK - Panxo has launched the public version of its AI traffic monetization platform, purpose-built to help publishers monetize visitors referred by conversational AI assistants. The company says it is the first infrastructure platform designed specifically to turn conversational AI referrals into measurable revenue for publishers.

Bringing money back into publishers' hands for their content is essential if we want real humans to continue producing investigation, journalism, and high-quality content in the years ahead.

AI is delivering many powerful benefits, but it is also built by scraping and leveraging the lifetime work of countless creators. Since this reality is unavoidable, the responsibility now is to ensure that value flows back to those who created the content in the first place. Technologies like Panxo make this possible by delivering high conversion rates for advertisers and higher CPMs for publishers, creating a true win-win model with fewer intermediaries across the ecosystem.

As AI-powered search and discovery tools begin to replace traditional search engines, publishers are facing a widening monetization gap. While traffic from conversational AI sources is growing rapidly, traditional ad stacks often fail to properly identify, classify, and monetize these visitors at the value level implied by their intent.

Panxo's patent-pending neural layer (US 63/930,757) operates at the edge and identifies conversational AI-referred traffic with 94% accuracy. According to the company, the system identifies the source, extracts the original user query where available, classifies visitor intent using natural language analysis, and segments users into high-value audience categories before monetizing through real-time auctions connected to premium demand partners.

Publishers using Panxo report $15–$35 CPM performance for AI-referred traffic, compared with $1–$4 CPM commonly seen in standard programmatic display, according to the company. Panxo says the platform is format-agnostic, supporting native, display, and custom ad units aligned with each publisher's design.

Panxo also reported processing over 50 million AI visits across its publisher network last month and said this segment is growing 40% month-over-month. The company noted that publishers who are not specifically monetizing conversational AI referrals may be leaving meaningful revenue on the table.

For advertisers, Panxo aims to provide access to audiences actively researching products and services through AI assistants by capturing full conversational context to enable more precise targeting. The company said early advertiser partners span SaaS, financial services, travel, and e-commerce, with reported click-through rates up to 5x higher than standard display.







Panxo said it is now accepting publishers and advertisers globally, and that publishers can sign up at and begin monetizing AI traffic within 24 hours of integration.

About Panxo

Panxo, founded in 2025 and headquartered in New York and London, provides infrastructure for publishers to identify, classify, and monetize traffic from conversational AI sources such as ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, and Gemini. The company's patent-pending technology (US 63/930,757) processes millions of AI-referred visits monthly, connecting high-intent audiences with premium advertisers.

For more information, visit .