403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
NIFT Extends The Last Date Of Filling Online Application Form
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 06 January 2026, Delhi: National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has commenced its process for entrance exam for batch of 2026-27 in various UG and PG courses of fashion design, management and technology with reduced fee across various categories. In order to extend the benefit of reduced fee to maximum candidates, NIFT has extended the last date for form filling up to 13th January 2026 (from 14th to 16th January 2026 with late fee). The CBT and pen-paper based entrance exam will be conducted on 8th February 2026 by National Testing Agency (NTA) in 102 cities across the country.
For the batch of 2026-27, fees had been reduced from Rs. 3,000/- to Rs. 2,000/- for Open, OBC (NCL) and Open-EWS category candidates and from Rs. 1,500/- to Rs. 500/- for SC, ST and PwD candidates. Interested candidates can visit for more information.
For the batch of 2026-27, fees had been reduced from Rs. 3,000/- to Rs. 2,000/- for Open, OBC (NCL) and Open-EWS category candidates and from Rs. 1,500/- to Rs. 500/- for SC, ST and PwD candidates. Interested candidates can visit for more information.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment