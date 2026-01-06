Eritrea: Conference On Eradication Of Harmful Practices

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

A conference aimed at eradicating harmful practices in general, and underage marriage and female genital mutilation in particular, was conducted in Mendefera, Southern Region, on 5 January.

The objective of the conference was to enhance the role of religious leaders and influential members of society in the effort.

Mr. Qaleab Tesfaselasie, Director General of Social Services in the region, noting that the prevalence of underage marriage and female genital mutilation has not been totally eradicated in the region, called on religious leaders to strengthen their participation in the eradication of harmful practices by using the influence and responsibility they have.

Mr. Gebrehiwet Teklu, head of the Attorney General's Office in the region, provided an extensive briefing on Eritrea's civil and criminal laws.

Indicating that marriages under 18 years of age and female genital mutilation are punishable under Eritrea's Criminal Law Articles 615 and 537 respectively, he elaborated on the legal implications.

Dr. Amanuel Mihreteab, head of the Ministry of Health branch in the region, on his part urged the public to abandon wrong beliefs and strengthen participation in the effort to eradicate harmful practices.

The participants, on their part, expressed readiness to play their due role in the effort and called on the concerned institutions to conduct relentless public awareness-raising activities.

