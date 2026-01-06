403
Kuwait Amb. In Cairo Touts Country's Charitable Efforts
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Ambassador to Egypt Ghanem Al-Ghanem on Tuesday commended the State of Kuwaiti's leading humanitarian and charitable role at both regional and international levels.
The ambassador made the statement while meeting with a delegation of Kuwaiti charities partaking in the 26th conference of the International Islamic Council for Da'wah and Relief (IICDR), held in Cairo.
Al-Ghanem spoke highly of this role as reflecting the noble values of the Kuwaiti people and the State's established approach of supporting humanitarian and relief action.
He also appreciated the efforts of Kuwaiti charitable organizations in providing humanitarian and development assistance to the needy across the world.
The IICDR's two-day gathering kicked off in Cairo on Monday, with the participation of representatives from 33 international charities, including Kuwait's Al-Najat Charitable Society and International Islamic Charity Organization (IICO).
Chaired by Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Dr. Ahmad Al-Tayeb, the two-day meeting focused on ways and means to promote charitable action and encourage young people to join charitable and volunteer activities. (end)
