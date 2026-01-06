Intersec 2026 Announces New Show Features Shaping The Future Of Security, Safety And Fire Protection

The launch of the new features will underscore the growing industry-wide shift towards greater professionalism, competence and accountability across fire protection and life safety

Intersec 2026 takes place from 12-14 January at the Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai, UAE: Organisers of Intersec 2026 have announced the launch of three significant new features which will be showcased when the event returns to the Dubai World Trade Centre from 12-14 January 2026.

Reinforcing its position as the world's leading platform for advancing security, safety and fire protection, the 27th edition of Intersec, which is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum will see the introduction of four new initiatives including the Passive Fire Day, the Control Room Innovation Theatre, and co-located event, FCIA-NFCA PFPCON '26 Dubai.

Hosted in collaboration with the Association for Passive Fire Protection (ASFP), the Passive Fire Day, which takes place on 14 January, has been designed to elevate the passive fire sector from a traditionally overlooked trade into a recognised professional discipline within the built environment.

Passive fire protection refers to the built-in fire safety measures that continuously work to contain fire and smoke, protect escape routes, and maintain structural integrity. These include fire-resistant walls and floors, fire doors, fire stopping and cavity barriers. Unlike active systems such as alarms or sprinklers, passive fire protection does not rely on activation or human intervention, making it a critical foundation of building life safety.

Senior ASFP representatives and industry collaborators will lead presentations and panel discussions covering early engagement in design, regulatory alignment, best practice in fire door specification and installation, and the growing importance of competence across the passive fire supply chain.

Another new feature related to passive fire is the FCIA-NFCA PFPCON '26 Dubai, taking place from 12-14 January 2026. Co-located with Intersec 2026, and presented by the Firestop Contractors International Association (FCIA) and the National Fireproofing Contractors Association (NFCA), the event connects global experts, innovators and practitioners to advance standards, competency and collaboration across the passive fire sector.

Commenting on the expansion of passive fire-focused content at Intersec 2026, Dishan Isaac, Show Director of Intersec at Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said:“Passive fire protection underpins the safety of the built environment, yet it has historically been treated as a technical afterthought rather than a professional discipline. By integrating Passive Fire Day and PFPCON '26 Dubai into Intersec, we are creating a platform that brings competency, standards and accountability into sharper focus, while encouraging earlier engagement and stronger collaboration across the entire construction and life-safety value chain.”

Also launching at Intersec 2026 is the Control Room Innovation Theatre, delivered in partnership with the International Critical Control Rooms Alliance. This new thought-leadership platform places control rooms and operations centres firmly in the spotlight, recognising them as the nerve hubs of today's rapidly evolving safety, security and operational environments.

Across a full day of dedicated sessions, the theatre will examine how cognitive control rooms are emerging, with AI and advanced data analytics enabling faster, more informed decision-making in high-pressure situations. Discussions will also explore the shift towards integrated command centre operations, highlighting how breaking down organisational and sector silos can deliver more coordinated, agile and effective responses to complex incidents.

A strong emphasis will be placed on the human dimension of control room performance, with sessions focused on operator wellbeing and the critical link between workforce empowerment, resilience and operational outcomes.

In addition to the new features, Intersec 2026 will launch a series of exclusive, invitation-only Executive Roundtables that bring together senior leaders from government, industry, and technology for focused, high-level dialogue on the most pressing challenges facing the security, safety, and fire protection sectors.

The sessions will develop key learnings that will be compiled into a series of post-event white papers that translate into actionable strategies, standards, and future-facing innovation. Roundtables include Redefining Crisis Management for Critical Infrastructure Protection, delivered by PwC Middle East; Governing the Blue: Intelligence-led Security for Gulf Maritime Boundaries, and Defending the Digital Backbone: Securing National Infrastructure in the Era of AI and Hybrid Threats, which will both be led by Kearney.

“What unites these new features is a shared focus on people, performance and preparedness. Whether through professionalising passive fire, strengthening health and safety competence, or rethinking how control rooms support decision-making under pressure, Intersec 2026 is designed to help industries respond to growing complexity with clarity, capability and collaboration,” concluded Isaac.

In addition to the new features, the forthcoming edition will launch the Innovation Trail, an interactive feature that spotlights exhibitors showcasing innovative products and solutions in the security, safety, and fire protection industry.

Intersec 2026, which benefits from the strategic support of the General Command of Dubai Civil Defense (DCD) and the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA), will host over 1,200 exhibitors from more than 60 countries across five core sectors: Homeland Security & Policing, Cybersecurity, Commercial & Perimeter Security, Fire & Rescue, and Health & Safety.

With over 50,000 visitors expected across 65,000 gross square metres of exhibition space, it is set to be the largest edition in the event's 27-year history.

