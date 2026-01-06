403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Transactions Of Managers And Closely Associated Persons
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Attached is a copy of two filings with the Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) regarding transactions of managers and closely associated persons, announcing the acquisition of shares in Alvotech by ATP Holdings ehf. The shares were aquired in two transactions, 4,812,257 shares on December 17, 2025 and 2,110,640 shares on December 19, 2025. The transaction price was SEK 44.06 per share.
ALVOTECH INVESTOR RELATIONS
ALVOTECH INVESTOR RELATIONS
Benedikt Stefansson, VP
...
Attachments
-
Publication-MTN-ATP-19-12-_2026-01-05
Publication-MTN-ATP-17-12-_2026-01-05
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment