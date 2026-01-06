After 30 Years Of Keeping Divorcing Couples Out Of Court, Top Attorney Reveals A Negotiation Playbook

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- The Emotionally Savvy Divorce: Smart Negotiations for a Clean Break Launches Today with Battle-Tested Strategies for One of Life's Highest-Stakes Negotiations

At a time when the average contested divorce costs $20,000 and takes 12-18 months of emotional warfare, veteran family law attorney and mediator Katherine Miller is releasing the strategic negotiation guide she wishes every divorcing person had from day one: The Emotionally Savvy Divorce: Smart Negotiations for a Clean Break.

Drawing from over 30 years of experience in family law, mediation, and conflict resolution, Miller offers a revolutionary approach to ending a marriage with clarity, dignity, and emotional intelligence. With personal insight from her own divorce and professional wisdom from thousands of client cases, The Emotionally Savvy Divorce reframes divorce not as a failure-but as a life transition that can be navigated with compassion and strength.

“Divorce isn't just a legal process,” says Miller.“It's an emotional reckoning. This book is here to help people move through that experience without destroying themselves-or each other-in the process.”

The book covers:

-Why emotional intelligence is just as important as legal strategy

-How to recognize when a relationship is beyond repair

-Practical tools for navigating conflict, co-parenting, and decision-making

-What it means to divorce with dignity-even when it's messy

With chapters on topics like boundaries, blame, and rebuilding identity, Miller equips readers with tools for one of life's most misunderstood transitions.

Miller is the founder of Miller Law Group in New York, director at the Center for Understanding in Conflict, and host of the Divorce Dialogues podcast. She's been featured on the Today Show, quoted in The New York Times, Money Magazine, and Yahoo News, and is known for blending legal expertise with emotional clarity.

The Emotionally Savvy Divorce is available now in paperback, eBook, and audiobook formats via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and independent booksellers nationwide.

Why This Matters Now

With divorce rates holding steady and adversarial litigation remaining the default for most couples, the emotional and financial cost continues to devastate families. Miller has spent her career building an alternative path through collaborative divorce and mediation-keeping couples out of court and helping them negotiate outcomes that actually work for everyone involved, especially children.

Her clients consistently report better outcomes, lower costs, and preserved relationships with their former spouses. Now, she's making that expertise accessible to anyone facing divorce, whether they're working with an attorney, mediator, or trying to navigate the process on their own.

Early Praise

"This book is a compassionate, practical guide to navigating divorce in a healthier way. Even in high-conflict situations, The Emotionally Savvy Divorce shows how you can negotiate strategically and move forward with clarity and confidence."

- Bill Eddy, lawyer, therapist, mediator, co-founder of the High Conflict Institute

"One of the most helpful divorce books I've read... I truly wish this book had existed during my own divorce."

- Jackie Pilossoph, founder of Divorced Girl Smiling

"Divorcing without emotional bankruptcy? Yes, it's possible. This book is your financial and emotional advisor in one-a must-read for anyone ready to turn the page with grace, grit, and dignity."

- Stacy Francis, president and CEO of Francis Financial and founder of Savvy Ladies

About Katherine Miller, JD

Katherine E. Miller is a nationally recognized divorce mediator, family law attorney, and conflict resolution trainer who has spent 30+ years pioneering out-of-court divorce resolution. She founded Miller Law Group to create a practice where clients are treated as people first, with their children's wellbeing as the top priority.

As a trainer at the Center for Understanding in Conflict for over 15 years, Miller has trained hundreds of legal professionals in mediation, collaborative law, and advanced conflict resolution skills. She hosts the Divorce Dialogues podcast, where she explores all aspects of divorce and relationships with expert guests.

Miller is co-author of the #1 Amazon bestseller A Cup of Coffee with 10 of the Top Divorce Attorneys in the United States and author of The New Yorker's Guide to Collaborative Divorce. She has been featured on CBS and NBC New York, and quoted in The New York Times, Newsday, Money Magazine, Splitopia, TheStreet, HuffPost, and Yahoo News.

Her mission: to transform the culture of divorce by helping people negotiate with dignity, make thoughtful decisions, and preserve what matters most-even during one of life's most difficult transitions.

The Emotionally Savvy Divorce: Smart Negotiations for a Clean Break is available now in paperback, and eBook formats.

Purchase: Everywhere books are sold.

Website: EmotionallySavvyDivorce

Interview Opportunities & Expert Commentary

Katherine Miller is available for interviews and can provide expert commentary on:

-Why smart people make terrible decisions during divorce (and how to avoid it)

-The hidden emotional traps that sabotage divorce negotiations

-How to negotiate with a difficult ex-spouse without losing yourself

-The real cost of adversarial divorce vs. collaborative approaches

-Strategic negotiation techniques anyone can use during divorce

-Co-parenting strategies that actually work

-How to protect children during divorce

-The intersection of emotional intelligence and legal strategy