ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy Shines At DP World ILT20 Final In Dubai

With anticipation building ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, the prestigious trophy made a special appearance at the DP World International League T20 (DP World ILT20) final between Desert Vipers and MI Emirates at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The iconic silverware drew significant attention from fans in attendance, adding to the excitement of the final.

Haq was presented with a match ticket for Afghanistan's opening fixture against New Zealand, scheduled to be held in Chennai on February 8. Naveen Haq, who featured for MI Emirates during the tournament, received the ticket, marking a memorable moment ahead of the global event. With skipper Sam Curran leading from the front, Desert Vipers lifted the title with a 46-run victory. The England all-rounder scored an unbeaten 74 off 51 balls in the final and was adjudged both Player of the Match and Player of the Series for his outstanding performances throughout the tournament. The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 will be held in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8, bringing together the world's top teams for a month of elite T20 cricket. Fans around the world will be able to follow the tour's journey through its official social media platform, @icctrophytour. With entry-level tickets priced at historic lows, starting from just ₹100 (approximately $1.11) at select venues in India and LKR 1,000 (approximately $3.26) in Sri Lanka. Tickets can be booked via the official website: CricketWorldCup

As part of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy Tour with DP World, Afghanistan fast bowler Naveen