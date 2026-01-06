Shane Lowry And Francesco Molinari Headline Star-Studded 2026 Dubai Invitational

Dubai's position as one of the world's premier early-season golf destinations will be underlined once again in January when a glittering field gathers for the 2026 Dubai Invitational at Dubai Creek Resort from January 15 to 18.

Fresh from another compelling year on the global stage, the opening event of the Race to Dubai's International Swing will feature a formidable mix of Major champions, Ryder Cup icons, and rising stars, giving fans an early taste of the quality that defines golf's winter stretch in the UAE.

Recommended For YouUAE economic expansion set to scale new highs in 2026 All you need to know about 'Parasakthi', starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sreeleela

Among the headline names confirmed are Open Champions Shane Lowry and Francesco Molinari, who add Major pedigree and Ryder Cup gravitas to an already elite lineup.

They join defending champion Tommy Fleetwood, five-time Major winner Rory McIlroy, and DP World Tour standouts Ryan Fox and Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, ensuring the season begins with genuine star power.

Lowry, one of Europe's most influential figures in recent Ryder Cup history, arrives in Dubai carrying momentum and fond memories of competing in the region. The Irishman famously holed the decisive putt at Bethpage Black to retain the Ryder Cup for Europe and will now look to convert that confidence into early-season success.

The 38-year-old is no stranger to winning in the UAE, having claimed the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in 2019 before lifting The Open Championship at Royal Portrush later that same year.

“I'm excited to make my debut at the Dubai Invitational,” said Lowry.“The UAE has always been a special place for me, and after the year we've had with the Ryder Cup, I'm looking forward to getting 2026 started in Dubai.”Molinari's Return Adds Ryder Cup Pedigree

Francesco Molinari will return to Dubai Creek Resort with unfinished business after finishing fifth at the inaugural edition in 2024. The Italian remains one of Europe's most respected performers, with nine victories across the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR, highlighted by his Open Championship triumph in 2018.

His Ryder Cup record is equally remarkable. Molinari was a key figure in Europe's famous victory in Paris in 2018, where he posted a flawless five wins from five matches. He has since continued his influence off the course, serving as Vice Captain in the last two Ryder Cups and captaining Continental Europe at the Team Cup in Abu Dhabi.

“I really enjoyed the inaugural Dubai Invitational, and I'm delighted to be returning,” said Molinari.“Dubai Creek Resort is a fantastic venue, and the Pro-Am format makes it such an enjoyable event.”Setting the Tone for the UAE Swing

The Dubai Invitational acts as a curtain-raiser for a packed first quarter of elite golf in Dubai and the wider UAE, where Major winners, Ryder Cup stars, and emerging talents converge year after year to kick-start their seasons.

The tournament's unique format sees 60 DP World Tour professionals compete alongside 60 amateurs in a three-day Pro-Am, before Sunday's professionals-only finale. It provides both competitive edge and accessibility, a combination that has quickly helped the event carve out its own identity on the Race to Dubai calendar.

Beyond Lowry and Molinari, the entry list features an array of household names, including Padraig Harrington, Danny Willett, Patrick Reed, Matt Wallace, Thorbjørn Olesen, Alex Fitzpatrick, and Kiradech Aphibarnrat, alongside rising talents such as Nicolai Højgaard, Eugenio Chacarra, and Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen.

With free general admission and premium hospitality options overlooking the 18th hole, the Dubai Invitational once again offers fans a front-row seat to world-class golf, while reinforcing Dubai's reputation as the place where the global golf season truly comes alive.

For more information, visit .