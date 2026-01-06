Dubai: Jumeirah Beach 1 Expansion 95% Complete Sheikh Hamdan Reviews Project

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said on Tuesday that he has reviewed the Jumeirah Beach 1 development project by Dubai Municipality, as part of a wider plan to upgrade public beach infrastructure.

The project forms part of Dubai's broader plans to upgrade coastal facilities, elevate the experience of residents and visitors, improve quality of life, and reinforce the emirate's position as a leading global destination for beach tourism.

"Aligned with the Quality of Life 2033 strategy and the Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040, the project expands the beach area by 50 per cent and is 95 per cent complete, creating a modern, integrated beach that enhances quality of life, offers top experiences for all, and reflects Dubai's vision for its beaches to be the best and most beautiful in the world," he wrote in his X post alongside a video.

The project features integrated recreational and sports facilities for all segments of society, alongside dedicated walking, cycling, and jogging tracks designed to promote healthy lifestyles.

More than 15 investment opportunities have been introduced to support the local economy and strengthen beach tourism. Jumeirah Beach 1 is set to welcome visitors in February, offering distinctive destinations and world-class leisure facilities.

“Our vision is to develop a smart, future-ready city with advanced and sustainable infrastructure, world-class public spaces, and beaches that offer integrated services and high-quality experiences,” Sheikh Hamdan said.“Public beaches are an essential part of Dubai's urban fabric, and their development reflects our commitment to enhancing quality of life for both residents and visitors.”

Public beaches are a key focus of Dubai Municipality's sustainable development programmes since they are the city's most popular tourist attractions frequented by residents and visitors throughout the year.