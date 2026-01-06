Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UN Expresses Deep Concern For Continued Civilian Suffering In Sudan's Darfur And Kordofan Regions

UN Expresses Deep Concern For Continued Civilian Suffering In Sudan's Darfur And Kordofan Regions


2026-01-06 02:35:20
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York,: The United Nations (UN) expressed deep concern for the continued civilian suffering in Sudan amid escalated violence, particularly in the Darfur and Kordofan regions.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said that drone strikes in North Darfur State on Jan. 3 reportedly caused civilian casualties in the villages of Al Zurq and Ghurair, including strikes on a market and a medical clinic. On the same day in West Darfur State, one civilian was reportedly killed following two drone attacks in Kulbus locality, while humanitarian partners reported that the strikes displaced more than 600 people.

Dujarric added that multiple drone attacks in Dilling, South Kordofan State, between Jan. 1 and 3, reportedly resulted in civilian deaths and injuries. He said the situation in the city remains dire, with civilians trapped under siege and humanitarian conditions continuing to deteriorate as access to essential supplies is increasingly restricted.

MENAFN06012026000063011010ID1110563933



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search