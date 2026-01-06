UN Expresses Deep Concern For Continued Civilian Suffering In Sudan's Darfur And Kordofan Regions

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York,: The United Nations (UN) expressed deep concern for the continued civilian suffering in Sudan amid escalated violence, particularly in the Darfur and Kordofan regions.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said that drone strikes in North Darfur State on Jan. 3 reportedly caused civilian casualties in the villages of Al Zurq and Ghurair, including strikes on a market and a medical clinic. On the same day in West Darfur State, one civilian was reportedly killed following two drone attacks in Kulbus locality, while humanitarian partners reported that the strikes displaced more than 600 people.

Dujarric added that multiple drone attacks in Dilling, South Kordofan State, between Jan. 1 and 3, reportedly resulted in civilian deaths and injuries. He said the situation in the city remains dire, with civilians trapped under siege and humanitarian conditions continuing to deteriorate as access to essential supplies is increasingly restricted.