Snow Forces Many Flight Cancellations At Paris's Airports Early Wednesday
Paris: Snowfall will cause many flights at Paris's two main airports to be cancelled early Wednesday, France's Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot warned reporters on Tuesday.
At Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport -- the main airport for long-haul services -- 40 percent of scheduled flights between 9:00 am (0800 GMT) and 2:00 pm will be cancelled to allow staff time to remove snow from runways and de-ice planes, he said.
At Orly airport, 25 percent of flights will be cancelled between 6:00 am and 1:00 pm for similar reasons, he said.
