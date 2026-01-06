Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Snow Forces Many Flight Cancellations At Paris's Airports Early Wednesday

Snow Forces Many Flight Cancellations At Paris's Airports Early Wednesday


2026-01-06 02:35:19
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: Snowfall will cause many flights at Paris's two main airports to be cancelled early Wednesday, France's Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot warned reporters on Tuesday.

At Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport -- the main airport for long-haul services -- 40 percent of scheduled flights between 9:00 am (0800 GMT) and 2:00 pm will be cancelled to allow staff time to remove snow from runways and de-ice planes, he said.

At Orly airport, 25 percent of flights will be cancelled between 6:00 am and 1:00 pm for similar reasons, he said.

MENAFN06012026000063011010ID1110563932



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search