Google Rolls Out Major Gemini AI Update On TV Platform

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Google has conducted a major update to its Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) on the Google TV platform, expanding its content creation capabilities and voice control features on smart television devices.

The new update notably includes support for Nano Banana and Veo - tools that enable users to generate AI‐powered images and videos directly on their TV screens.

These capabilities allow for fun edits to personal photos or the creation of original short videos using generative techniques tailored for home entertainment usage.

Users can integrate these tools with Gemini's smart search to explore their personal Google Photos library, and even produce cinematic slideshows of specific events such as trips or family occasions.

The update also introduces a "Deep dives" feature, enabling Gemini to provide expanded, interactive explanations with narration on topics chosen by the user, enhancing informational responses beyond simple answers.

On the practical side, Google has equipped Gemini on Google TV with new voice‐controlled settings adjustments.

Viewers can now modify picture and audio settings through simple spoken commands - such as indicating low brightness or weak volume -and the AI assistant will automatically optimize the display and sound without the need for the traditional remote control.

Google stated that this update will initially roll out to select TCL Google TV models, and will later expand to additional Google TV devices in the coming months as part of its plans to strengthen the presence of AI within the home entertainment experience.