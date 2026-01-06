Chelsea Announce Appointment Of Liam Rosenior As New Head Coach
London: Premier League giants Chelsea on Tuesday announced the appointment of Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior as their new head coach to replace Enzo Maresca.
The Englishman, who has signed a contract until 2032, said in a club statement that he was "extremely humbled and honoured to be appointed".
"This is a club with a unique spirit and a proud history of winning trophies," he added. "My job is to protect that identity and create a team that reflects these values in every game we play as we continue winning trophies."
Rosenior, 41, said in Strasbourg earlier on Tuesday the Chelsea job was "an opportunity I cannot turn down".
Rosenior takes over with Chelsea fifth in the table.
