Venezuela Crisis To Act As Bitcoin Price Catalyst?

The crisis in Venezuela is pushing Bitcoin higher and is likely to serve as a broader price catalyst, affirms the CEO of one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organisations.

The comments from Nigel Green of deVere Group follow Washington's actions that have sharply intensified political and financial pressure on Caracas, reigniting concerns over sanctions risk, capital controls, and regional and geopolitical instability.

In the aftermath of the strikes, Bitcoin has risen by around 6%, underlining how quickly geopolitical developments are now being priced into digital markets.

Bitcoin's rally has taken the world's largest cryptocurrency back into the $92,000–$94,000 range, levels last seen in mid-December, as investors reassess global risk exposure.

The move has outpaced many traditional safe-haven assets, highlighting how digital markets are becoming a primary venue for expressing views on geopolitical uncertainty.

Venezuela remains one of the clearest real-world examples of how political and economic stress drives the adoption of alternative financial infrastructure.

Years of inflation, currency restrictions, and limited access to international banking have pushed millions of Venezuelans toward digital assets for everyday financial use.

Each new phase of political tension reinforces that behavior, not only domestically but across the region, as neighbouring economies monitor the spillover risks.

Recent data show that Venezuela continues to rank among the most crypto-active countries globally on a per-capita basis.

Peer-to-peer crypto volumes and stablecoin usage have surged in recent years as citizens seek alternatives to the bolívar and to restricted access to foreign currency.

Industry estimates suggest that cumulative crypto transaction volumes linked to Venezuela have reached into the tens of billions of dollars over the past few years, reflecting a deep and structural shift in financial behaviour.

The Venezuela situation is also resonating with international markets because it highlights how quickly political developments can disrupt traditional financial channels.

The ongoing use of sanctions as a foreign-policy tool, combined with the risk of sudden regulatory or banking restrictions, is reshaping how companies and individuals think about capital mobility.

This is where Bitcoin's always-open market structure is becoming increasingly relevant. Unlike equities, bonds, or commodities, Bitcoin trades continuously, allowing investors to reposition immediately when major news breaks.

As a result, digital asset markets are increasingly acting as a real-time barometer of geopolitical risk.

Beyond the immediate price move, the situation highlights a deeper shift in how portfolios are being constructed. Bitcoin is no longer viewed solely through a speculative lens. Institutional investors, family offices, and wealth managers are increasingly assessing it as a strategic allocation that can perform when confidence in political stability and financial infrastructure weakens.

Looking ahead, deVere expects geopolitical risk to remain a defining feature of markets through the year. With sanctions regimes expanding, trade relationships under strain, and political flashpoints multiplying, demand for assets that operate outside traditional financial structures is unlikely to fade.

