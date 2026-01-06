Andersen Global Broadens Tax Capabilities In Africa With Addition Of Luca Pacioli

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Andersen Global enhances its footprint in North Africa through a Collaboration Agreement with Luca Pacioli, a tax, accounting, and corporate services firm headquartered in Tunisia with offices in Tunis and Sfax.

Founded in 1986 by Mongi Ben Mahmoud and now led by Managing Partner Arcelin Ben Mahmoud, Luca Pacioli is registered with the Order of Chartered Accountants of Tunisia (OECT) and provides integrated tax, accounting, and corporate advisory services grounded in deep technical expertise and regulatory insight. The firm offers end-to-end support across tax advisory and planning, international taxation, and IBFD-certified transfer pricing, as well as tax disputes and litigation, compliance and HR services, financial reporting, and M&A advisory. Its comprehensive capabilities also extend to company formation and administration, corporate restructuring, and legal secretarial services, enabling local and international clients across sectors including financial services, manufacturing, real estate, energy, and technology to operate compliantly and efficiently throughout the business lifecycle in Tunisia.

“Just as Pacioli enlightened Da Vinci's artistic endeavors, we are dedicated to illuminating our clients' financial journeys,” said Arcelin Ben Mahmoud, managing partner of Luca Pacioli.“Our mission goes beyond traditional accounting and tax advisory. We are the architects of our clients' financial success. Through this collaboration with Andersen Global, we will continue our legacy with greater agility and innovation, leveraging the global reach and resources of the organization's member and collaborating firms.”

“This addition strengthens our presence in a key market and broadens our tax capabilities across North Africa,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen.“Luca Pacioli's technical depth and strong understanding of the Tunisian regulatory environment reinforce our ability to provide seamless, integrated solutions to organizations operating in the region.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

