Lifelabs Named Canada's Most Trusted Health Diagnostic Brand For Fourth Year In A Row

Toronto, Ontario, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeLabs, Canada's leading provider of laboratory diagnostics, has been voted by Canadians as the Most Trusted Brand in Health Diagnostic Services for the fourth consecutive year, earning the prestigious 2026 BrandSpark Most Trusted Brand Award.

This recognition highlights the positive impact LifeLabs is making in the communities we serve and reflects the trust Canadians place in us as a cornerstone of their healthcare journey.

“This award would not be possible without the care and dedication of our team, who keep in mind the person behind every test,” said Charles Brown, President & CEO of LifeLabs.“I'm proud to highlight such a committed team as we empower Canadians to live healthier lives with trusted insights and care.”

This year's BrandSpark Canadian Trust study was the biggest and most comprehensive study to date. The winners were determined by a national survey of 45,400 Canadian shoppers, who provided their top-of-mind, unaided answers regarding which brands they trust most and why, in categories where they had recently shopped. This year's award reflects insights gathered from shoppers, providing a comprehensive view of consumer trust with 243,600 brand evaluations. Their answers reflected one clear message: Canadians trust LifeLabs.

We're honoured to showcase how we've reinforced the trust Canadians place in us when it matters most

About LifeLabs:

Empowering healthier Canadians for over 60 years, LifeLabs was founded in Canada and remains dedicated to serving Canadian communities. As Canada's leading provider of laboratory diagnostic information and digital health connectivity systems, LifeLabs enables patients and healthcare practitioners to diagnose, treat, monitor, and prevent disease. We support over 15 million patient visits annually and conduct over 140 million laboratory tests through leading-edge technologies and our 6,500 talented and dedicated employees located across Canada. We are a committed innovator in supporting Canadians to live healthier lives, operating Canada's first commercial genetics lab and the country's largest online patient portal, with more than 9 million Canadians receiving their results online. LifeLabs has been named one of Canada's Best Employers (2021, 2022 and 2023) and Best Employers for Diversity (2022 and 2023) by Forbes and recognized for having an award-winning Mental Health Program from Benefits Canada.

Media Team LifeLabs