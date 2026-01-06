LANDR Acquires Reason Studios To Redefine The Future Of Music Creation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- In a major step toward building the next generation of creator tools, LANDR, the Montreal-based leader in AI-powered music production, today announced the acquisition of Reason Studios, the Stockholm-based company behind the iconic Reason Digital Audio Workstation (DAW) and Reason Rack.

The union brings together two trailblazers in music technology with one shared mission: to give creators everywhere more power, freedom and inspiration to create. LANDR and Reason Studios will combine their strengths to accelerate the evolution of Reason, expanding its reach, and deepening its impact across every major DAW environment.

“Our vision is to make Reason and the Reason Rack indispensable tools for every producer, regardless of what DAW they use,” said Pascal Pilon, CEO of LANDR. Wherever music is made, Reason will be there, with its amazing instruments, effects, and iconic analog workflow–enhanced by LANDR's value-rich creator tools.”

As part of LANDR's acquisition of Reason Studios, the company's former majority owner Verdane has realised its investment in the business. Verdane partnered with the company's management following an initial investment in 2017.

While joining forces under one roof, Reason Studios will continue to operate as its own brand, maintaining its products, community, and creative DNA. Reason remains the DAW producers know and love, now supported by the broader LANDR ecosystem to unlock new possibilities for creators everywhere.

At the same time, LANDR-together with its subsidiary Synchro Arts, creators of VocAlign and Revoice Pro-will gradually introduce new value for Reason users through deeper integrations, enhanced collaboration tools, and creator-focused, AI-powered features; all designed to make the creative process more seamless, inspiring, and accessible.

“This isn't about changing Reason, it's about giving it room to grow,” Pilon added.“We're preserving each brand's identity and core market while unlocking new possibilities for creators everywhere.”

To guide Reason's continued evolution, LANDR and Reason Studios are establishing an Artist Council made up of well-known producers and longtime users of Reason. They will be instrumental in shaping the future of the platform so that it works for both new and existing users alike. This council will ensure that Reason's roadmap remains deeply connected to the real-world needs and ambitions of today's creators, advising on product innovation, creative tools and workflows.

“Like a lot of producers, Reason was my first experience making music on a computer, and I've been a fan ever since,” said Daniel Rowland, VP of Strategy at LANDR.“Reason has always been shaped by its community, and this council makes that official, giving power users a direct voice in shaping the tools they rely on, benefitting all of us.”

To give Reason the resources and focus it deserves, LANDR and Reason will align teams across two centers of excellence. Montreal and Stockholm will each focus on their core strengths, working together more closely to accelerate innovation and support the next chapter of Reason's evolution. This structure allows both locations to thrive while delivering more for creators everywhere.

With these changes, the long-term vision is clear: to build a unified ecosystem that empowers every stage of the creative journey, sharing knowledge, technology, and creative ambition to better serve the global community of music makers.

LANDR's acquisition of Reason Studios reflects a growing shift toward unified creator platforms. For creators, this means wider access to high-quality instruments, effects, and intelligence-driven tools all in one place. It's a significant moment for the industry and a clear signal of where music creation is heading: more integrated, more intelligent, and more empowering.

“Working with the Reason Studios team since 2017 has been an honour for all of us at Verdane,” said Charlotte Möller, Director at Verdane.“We're glad that the business has found the perfect partner in LANDR for its next stage of growth.”