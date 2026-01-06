In The Accident: An Eric D'tra'val Story Launches A High-Stakes Sci-Fi Thriller Of Faith, Psionics, And Survival

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- In The Accident: An Eric D'Tra'val Story, author Kenneth Bliss introduces a pulse-pounding sci-fi thriller set in a future where psionic abilities have been steadily emerging since World War II. Combining action, suspense, and spiritual depth, Bliss crafts a story that explores what happens when extraordinary powers intersect with moral conviction and the instinct to protect the innocent.

Set in the year 2054, the novel follows Paul Miller-a former Army sergeant from the Psionic Operations division who now serves quietly as a civilian EMT. Guided by his Christian faith, Paul lives a life devoted to helping others until a late-night accident call changes everything. When he telepathically senses the presence of a frightened child searching desperately for his parents, he quickly realizes this is no ordinary boy. What begins as an act of compassion becomes a dangerous mission as Paul uncovers the truth: the child is a prodigy psi whose existence could shift the balance of power.

Bliss was inspired to explore the delicate intersection of supernatural ability and moral responsibility. Paul's gifts do not isolate him; they deepen his empathy. Yet they also place him in the crosshairs of a dark agent-an individual driven by sinister forces and determined to capture the child at any cost. This escalating tension forms the heart of the story, forcing Paul to confront spiritual warfare, human corruption, and the limits of his own strength.

The Accident resonates with fans of science fiction, suspense, and character-driven adventure. Readers drawn to tales where action is matched with meaning will appreciate the novel's blend of psionic intrigue, futuristic world-building, and the internal struggles of a man fighting for what is right. The book also speaks powerfully to themes of fatherhood, sacrifice, and the unwavering resolve to protect the vulnerable.

Kenneth Bliss brings authenticity and heart to the narrative, shaping a protagonist whose courage is matched by compassion. His background in crafting emotionally rich, spiritually resonant fiction shines through as he weaves together elements of faith, supernatural ability, and high-stakes conflict.

The Accident: An Eric D'Tra'val Story sets the stage for larger adventures to come, introducing a world of expanding psionic power-and the forces determined to control it.

