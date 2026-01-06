Intrigue As Lower Realms Revisited In Light Trading (Chart)
The move lower in the USD/SGD and push beneath 1.28000 is intriguing and should be watched today and tomorrow. If the USD/SGD maintains its lower stance over the near-term this could be a signal that large players believe additional weak USD impetus is going to be a factor. The USD/SGD was trading around the 1.27200 to 1.28000 vicinities with outliers in June throughout September of 2025 with regularity. However, speculators should not get overly ambitious.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewNear-Term Volumes and WagersDay traders who are momentum traders need to be careful today and tomorrow. While it might be tempting to try and ride the trajectory of the USD/SGD lower, abrupt changes in direction could happen when volumes increase over the coming days which will certainly see a reaction to the strong velocity downwards that has occurred.
- The past couple of days in the USD/SGD are a potential signal that downside may continue, but financial institutions may react nervously to the lower ratios produced the past couple of days. As market volumes grow over the next two to three days in Forex this could cause volatility. Risk management tactics such as stop losses and take profits should be used because fast price fluctuations are a danger.
