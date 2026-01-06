Relaxation Of Fire Safety Rules By Swiss Insurers Put On Hold
Efforts to simplify the regulations have come to a standstill, according to an enquiry on Monday. Rolf Meier, spokesperson for the Association of Cantonal Fire Insurers (VKF) confirmed the decision. The fire protection regulations of the VKF, which are valid throughout Switzerland, form the legal basis for the implementation of fire protection in buildings.
A new schedule is currently being drawn up. Earlier on Monday afternoon, it was reported that an"interim stop" was currently being considered, according to the Neue Zürcher Zeitung newspaper.
The technical consultation on the total revision of fire protection legislation has been running since mid-September last year. The approximately 500-page draft was prepared by the VKF. The regulations are to apply throughout Switzerland and will be implemented by the cantons and municipalities.
This content was published on Jan 4, 2026 A lack of annual fire safety inspections, a DIY renovation job by owners and inflammable soundproofing panels have prompted accusations of negligence by the Swiss media.
