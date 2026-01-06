Relaxation Of Fire Safety Rules By Swiss Insurers Put On Hold

Deutsch de Marschhalt bei geplanter Brandschutz-Lockerung Original Read more: Marschhalt bei geplanter Brandschutz-Lock

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The relaxation of Swiss fire safety rules planned as part of a total revision of the existing regulations has been put on ice. This content was published on January 6, 2026 - 10:37 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Efforts to simplify the regulations have come to a standstill, according to an enquiry on Monday. Rolf Meier, spokesperson for the Association of Cantonal Fire Insurers (VKF) confirmed the decision. The fire protection regulations of the VKF, which are valid throughout Switzerland, form the legal basis for the implementation of fire protection in buildings.

A new schedule is currently being drawn up. Earlier on Monday afternoon, it was reported that an“interim stop” was currently being considered, according to the Neue Zürcher Zeitung newspaper.

The technical consultation on the total revision of fire protection legislation has been running since mid-September last year. The approximately 500-page draft was prepared by the VKF. The regulations are to apply throughout Switzerland and will be implemented by the cantons and municipalities.

