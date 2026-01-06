Crans-Montana Fire Victims And Their Families Will Receive Financial Support
The Valais cantonal government announced the proposed measure in a press release on Tuesday. The details have yet to be worked out, however. The Valais government also intends to support those affected by the fire in their administrative procedures via victim support centres.+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The fire at the“Le Constellation” bar in Crans-Montana left 40 people dead and 116 injured on New Year's Eve. Of those injured, 83 were still in hospital on Monday.More More Crans-Montana tragedy: Swiss press question lax regulations and insufficient safety measures
This content was published on Jan 4, 2026 A lack of annual fire safety inspections, a DIY renovation job by owners and inflammable soundproofing panels have prompted accusations of negligence by the Swiss media.Read more: Crans-Montana tragedy: Swiss press question lax regulations and insufficient safety mea
