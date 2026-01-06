Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Crans-Montana Fire Victims And Their Families Will Receive Financial Support


2026-01-06 02:14:14
The victims of the bar fire in Crans-Montana and their families will receive financial assistance. This content was published on January 6, 2026 - 11:35
The Valais cantonal government announced the proposed measure in a press release on Tuesday. The details have yet to be worked out, however. The Valais government also intends to support those affected by the fire in their administrative procedures via victim support centres.

The fire at the“Le Constellation” bar in Crans-Montana left 40 people dead and 116 injured on New Year's Eve. Of those injured, 83 were still in hospital on Monday.

Swissinfo

