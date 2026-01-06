1Win And MMA Legend Jon Jones Fulfill Over 100 Wishes In Global Holiday Initiative



The campaign ran from December 1 to December 23, and invited participants to share personal wishes – not only for themselves, but also for their families, communities, and those in need. Each day, Jon Jones chose winners and helped turn their wishes into reality.

Campaign Highlights:



60,000+ participants

More than 40 countries involved

$100,000 prize fund 100+ wishes fulfilled Among the most touching wishes were stories that went far beyond personal gifts. Together, 1win and Santa Jon helped bring joy to thousands of people worldwide – from gifting a gaming console to a young fan, to making a long-awaited family trip possible; from donating food and supplies to animal shelters, to equipping an entire volunteer rescue team with the tools they need to save lives. Each wish, big or small, carried a story – and every fulfilled one became a moment of real warmth this winter.

Unlike traditional holiday promotions, 1wish Season was built around the idea that winning is not just about luck. It is about listening, understanding, and offering meaningful support where it truly matters.

"What moved us the most was how many people wished not for themselves, but for others – for their families, their communities, and even strangers. This project reminded us that the real spirit of the holidays is about giving, listening, and showing up when it matters."

– Jon Jones & 1win.

By connecting people across continents, 1wish Season became a reminder that generosity has no borders. Through small daily actions, the campaign demonstrated how collective participation can create lasting impact.

Hashtag: #1win The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About 1win Founded in 2016, 1win is a major player in the global gaming industry. Operating across Asia, Latin America, and Africa, 1win offers a wide range of services adapted to regional audiences. In 2024, 1win partnered with actor Johnny Sins as its brand ambassador. In 2025, MMA legend Jon Jones joined 1win as its global ambassador.





News Source: 1win

06/01/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at

