CooperVision to Launch MyDay® MiSight® 1 day Myopia Control Soft Contact Lenses

06.01.2026 / 14:05 CET/CEST

New Lenses Combine Advanced Silicone Hydrogel Material with Proven ActivControl® Technology*1 to Slow the Worsening of Myopia in Children†2,3 FAREHAM, England, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CooperVision today announced the forthcoming launch of MyDay® MiSight® 1 day contact lenses in the UK and select European and surrounding markets, expanding its evidence-based myopia management portfolio. This new myopia control soft contact lens combines the proven MiSight® 1 day ActivControl® Technology with the advanced silicone hydrogel material used in MyDay® lenses.*1



One in two children born today could have myopia by the age of 20.4 Also known as nearsightedness, myopia can significantly impact their quality of life-making it harder to participate in school, sports, and other activities.5,6 Myopia can worsen rapidly, especially in younger children, so early intervention is important.7 "Our commitment to tackling myopia-both scientifically and commercially-has been unwavering," said Debbie Olive, Chief Commercial Officer for CooperVision. "With MyDay® MiSight® 1 day, we've applied the advanced silicone hydrogel material found in our MyDay® contact lenses*1 while harnessing the life-changing potential of myopia control."†2,3,8 The company's ActivControl® Technology has demonstrated an approximate 50% reduction in myopia progression†2,3 and is backed by the longest-running soft contact lens clinical trial among children.§Hundreds of thousands of children globally now wear contact lenses featuring this technology.9 The lens design incorporates vision correction zones and treatment zones to provide clear vision while helping to control the worsening of myopia.◊10-12 "This innovation delivers 'always-on' myopia control-children benefit from treatment throughout the day, simply by wearing their contact lenses," said Jennifer Lambert, Vice President, Myopia Management and Cornea Care, CooperVision.¶13-15"It's also designed to help support a smooth transition from myopia management to adult lens wear, thanks to its shared material and specifications with MyDay® lenses."** At launch in the UK and select European and surrounding markets, the product will be available in the following parameters: Sphere Power Range Step Size -0.25 to -6.00 0.25D -6.50 to -10.00 0.50D To learn more about this innovation and CooperVision's evidence-based myopia management portfolio, visit . # # # About CooperVision

CooperVision, a division of CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO), is one of the world's leading manufacturers of contact lenses. The company produces a full array of daily disposable, two-week and monthly soft contact lenses that feature advanced materials and optics, and premium rigid gas permeable lenses for orthokeratology and scleral designs. CooperVision has a strong heritage of addressing the toughest vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, childhood myopia, and highly irregular corneas; and offers the most complete portfolio of spherical, toric and multifocal products available. Through a combination of innovative products and focused practitioner support, the company brings a refreshing perspective to the marketplace, creating real advantages for customers and wearers. For more information, visit . About CooperCompanies

CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO) is a leading global medical device company focused on helping people experience life's beautiful moments through its two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision is a trusted leader in the contact lens industry, helping to improve the way people see each day. CooperSurgical is a leading fertility and women's healthcare company dedicated to putting time on the side of women, babies, and families at the healthcare moments that matter most. Headquartered in San Ramon, Calif., CooperCompanies has a workforce of more than 15,000, sells products in over 130 countries, and positively impacts over 50 million lives each year. For more information, please visit . Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, among others, statements regarding the launch of MyDay® MiSight® 1 day. Forward-looking statements necessarily depend on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results and future actions to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements are risks relating to challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, launching, marketing, and selling new or alternative products; potential product performance, availability and quality issues; competition; launch delays; and other factors described in CooperCompanies' Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the "Business", "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections in Cooper's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024, as such Risk Factors may be updated in annual and quarterly filings. CooperCompanies cautions investors that forward-looking statements reflect the company's analysis only on their stated date. CooperCompanies disclaims any intent to update them except as required by law. Media Contact

Logo - Photo -



