tZERO Advances Toward Unified Tokenized Markets, Leveraging its Industry-Leading Digital Broker-Dealer License to Expand into Crypto Assets

06.01.2026 / 15:03 CET/CEST

NEW YORK, NY - January 6, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - tZERO Group, Inc. This announcement follows tZERO's recent news that its regulated tokenized asset trading platform can now support user self-custody and on-chain settlement by the users via self-hosted wallets. By combining the ability to support self-custody with this new potential to handle non-security crypto assets, tZERO is uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between regulated markets and the decentralized finance ecosystem. tZERO's operations were designed to meet the rigorous standards for broker-dealer possession of digital asset securities set forth in the SEC's updated guidance. As a pioneer in the provision of broker-dealer digital asset securities custody services, tZERO has spent years building the institutional-grade infrastructure, processes, talent and know-how required for secure, on-chain digital asset custody and other services. “Operational, technological and regulatory distinctions among financial asset types are vestigial. The future is singular. Tokenization has the potential to unite all financial experiences - all of our economy - under one rubric. We are building that future. Where all asset types - crypto, real-world assets, equities, and others - leave their silos and converge on unified blockchain rails,” said Alan Konevsky, Chief Executive Officer of tZERO.“Operating this infrastructure under one regulated roof is the ultimate goal and a significant efficiency that's hard to replicate by other market participants. Our broker-dealer subsidiaries have a meaningful leg up having spent years operating at the intersection of traditional finance and blockchain-based assets where others are just waking up; it is the most natural evolution for us to leverage these existing capabilities to expand our business to crypto issuance, trading, and custody.” tZERO Digital plans to launch non-security crypto asset deposits, which can be used to fund securities transactions on the platform early in Q2 2026, with additional non-security crypto asset services to follow. Media Contact:

Julie Ros, Head of Marketing & Communications

... About tZERO tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for digital securities. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology and make such equity available for trading on an alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. All technology services are offered through tZERO Technologies, LLC. For more information, please visit our website. About tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC. It is the broker-dealer custodian of all digital asset securities offered on tZERO's online brokerage platform. Digital asset securities may not be“securities” as defined under the Securities Investor Protection Act (SIPA) – and in particular, digital asset securities that are“investment contracts” under the Howey test but are not registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission are excluded from SIPA's definition of“securities” - and thus the protections afforded to securities customers under SIPA may not apply. More information about tZERO Digital Asset Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck. About tZERO Securities, LLC tZERO Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC. It is the operator of the tZERO Securities ATS. More information about tZERO Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck. Investor Notice Digital asset securities, as well as any particular investment, may not be suitable or appropriate for everyone. Investors should note that investing or trading in securities could involve substantial risks, including no guarantee of returns, costs associated with selling and purchasing, and no assurance of liquidity which could impact their price and investor's ability to sell, and possible loss of principal invested. There is always the potential of losing money when you invest in securities. There are also unique risks specific to digital asset securities, including, without limitation, fraud, manipulation, theft, and loss. No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice or Recommendations This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by tZERO or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold that security or any other security. Nothing in this release shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this release constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed in this release should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this release, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives, and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation, and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed in this release by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible corrections. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances. Forward-Looking Statements This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, tZERO, its subsidiaries, or its representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which is derived from currently available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, including financial performance and projections; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as“may,”“should,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“contemplates,”“estimates,”“believes,”“plans,”“projected,”“predicts,”“potential,” or“hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including, without limitation: the ability of tZERO and its subsidiaries to change the direction; tZERO's ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; performance of individual transactions; regulatory developments and matters; and competition. These and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or their respective representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. tZERO, its subsidiaries, and its representatives are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or its representatives might not occur. News Source: tZERO

06.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

Language: English Company: tZERO United States EQS News ID: 2255490

