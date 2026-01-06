Mobimo Holding AG / Key word(s): Bond/Financing

Mobimo places Green Bond for CHF 155 million

Press release NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES, THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA AND THE UNITED KINGDOM Mobimo places Green Bond for CHF 155 million

Lucerne, 6 January 2026 - Mobimo Holding AG today successfully placed another Green Bond with a volume of CHF 155 million on the Swiss capital market. The fixed-interest bond has a coupon of 1.35% and a term of 8.2 years with a final maturity on 30 March 2034 issue proceeds will be paid out on 30 January 2026. Raiffeisen Schweiz, UBS Investment Bank and Zürcher Kantonalbank, acted as Joint Lead Managers of the transaction. An application has been made for the bond to be listed on the Swiss Exchange from 28 January 2026.

The new green bond was issued for the first time under Mobimo's new Green Financing Framework. Published in December 2025, the framework governing the use of proceeds from the issue. In a second party opinion, Moody's Ratings confirmed alignment with the Green Bond Principles (GBP) 2025 of the International Capital Market Association (ICMA) and the Green Loan Principles (GLP) 2025 of the Loan Market Association and attested that the framework makes a high contribution to sustainability. The relevant documents are available on Mobimo's website: . If you have any questions, please contact: Contact for analysts and investors:

Stefan Feller, Head of Investor Relations

...

+41 44 397 11 97

Contact for media:

Anthony Welbergen, Head of Corporate Communication

...

+41 44 397 11 86 About Mobimo:

With a broadly diversified real estate portfolio that has a total value of approximately CHF 4 billion,

Mobimo Holding AG ( ) is one of the leading real estate companies in Switzerland. Its portfolio comprises residential and commercial properties, along with development properties both for the company's own portfolio and for third parties. The properties are in first-class locations in German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland. The buildings are characterised by balanced diversification and diligent management. Mobimo uses its development projects to strengthen its income base and boost the intrinsic value of its portfolio. The company also creates investment opportunities for third parties through its development services. Mobimo has around 170 employees. Disclaimer:

This media release and the information contained herein may not be published, distributed or transmitted to the United States (USA) or given or transmitted to US persons (including legal entities) or to media with a general circulation in the USA. Any violation of these restrictions may constitute a violation of U.S. securities laws. This bond will not be publicly offered for sale outside Switzerland. This media release does not constitute an offer to buy or subscribe for securities; it is neither a prospectus within the meaning of Article 35 FinSA nor within the meaning of the SIX Swiss Exchange Listing Rules. End of Media Release

