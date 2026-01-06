Data Shows 2025 Approvals For Renewable Energy Projects Reached Record Levels In Britain

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Britain greenlit a historic number of renewable energy projects in 2025, with permissions nearly doubling compared to the previous year. Combined capacity for battery, wind, and solar installations that received approval reached 45GW, marking a 96 percent jump from 2024 figures, according to Cornwall Insight analysis. Battery storage led the charge, with permissions climbing to 28.6GW from 14.9GW the year prior.

As private-sector players like Turbo Energy S.A. ( href="" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">NASDAQ: TURB) expand their footprint in more international markets, the realization of renewable energy targets is likely to come closer to reality for...

Read More>>

About GreenEnergyStocks

GreenEnergyStocks (“GES”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on companies working to shape the future of the green economy. GreenEnergyStocks is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GES is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GES brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GES is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenEnergyStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenEnergyStocks website applicable to all content provided by GES, wherever published or re-published: Disclaimer

GreenEnergyStocks

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

GreenEnergyStocks is powered by IBN