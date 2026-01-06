Missionirnewsbreaks Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ: RVSN) Expands India Activities With Railway Proof Of Concept

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Rail Vision (NASDAQ: RVSN) announced a significant expansion of its activities in India following the commencement of a proof of concept with government officials and senior stakeholders across the Indian railway sector, aimed at demonstrating the company's Mainline product under challenging local operating conditions. The initiative follows Rail Vision's participation at India's largest rail technology exhibition, IREE, and is being conducted in collaboration with local partner Sujan Industries, with the goal of advancing toward potential large-scale adoption across Indian Railways, one of the world's largest rail networks by route length, passenger volume, and fleet size.

About Rail Vision Ltd.

Rail Vision is a development stage technology company that is seeking to revolutionize railway safety and the data-related market. The company has developed cutting edge, artificial intelligence based, industry-leading technology specifically designed for railways. The company has developed its railway detection and systems to save lives, increase efficiency, and dramatically reduce expenses for the railway operators. Rail Vision believes that its technology will significantly increase railway safety around the world, while creating significant benefits and adding value to everyone who relies on the train ecosystem: from passengers using trains for transportation to companies that use railways to deliver goods and services. In addition, the company believes that its technology has the potential to advance the revolutionary concept of autonomous trains into a practical reality.

About MissionIR

MissionIR (“MIR”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on assisting IR firms with syndicated content to enhance the visibility of private and public companies within the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MIR is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MIR brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MIR is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

