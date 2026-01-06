Whirlpool Corporation Contributes To Improving Life At Home With Appliance Donations To Two Leading U.S. Non Profit Organizations

Ronald McDonald House

The 2025 effort marks Whirlpool Corporation's first year supporting Ronald McDonald House. During this inaugural year, the company donated 165 appliances to 26 chapters nationwide.

Ronald McDonald House programs are dedicated to caring for families with a community of support. When a child is ill or injured and in the hospital, Ronald McDonald House provides a place to stay with the comforts of home just steps away from the hospital, operating over 385 Ronald McDonald House programs and over 270 Ronald McDonald House Family Room programs globally.

American Cancer Society Hope Lodge®

Whirlpool Corporation continued its long-standing support of American Cancer Society Hope Lodge® communities, marking its 18th consecutive year of support for the organization, a relationship that began in 2007.

In 2025, Whirlpool Corporation donated 188 appliances to 20 different lodges.

American Cancer Society Hope Lodge® communities offer a home away from home for people facing cancer and their caregivers when cancer treatment is far away. The program provides a free place to stay during treatment so that people with cancer can focus on getting better. The presence of functional, high-quality appliances significantly impacts the experience of guests. Guests emphasized the importance of kitchen facilities.

Whirlpool Corp. plans to continue both appliance donation programs with these organizations in 2026.

