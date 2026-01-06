Keysight Launches New High-Power ATE Test Solutions To Tackle Growing Power Validation Challenges

MENAFN - 3BL) SANTA ROSA, Calif., January 6, 2026 /3BL/ - Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) announced a new series of high-power ATE system power supplies, expanding its power test portfolio with three automated test equipment (ATE) product families: the RP5900 Series Regenerative DC Power Supplies, the EL4900 Series Regenerative DC Electronic Loads, and the DP5700 Series System DC Power Supplies. These next-generation solutions provide high density, bi-directional and regenerative capabilities, and intelligent automation software, helping engineers validate designs more efficiently and accelerate time to market.

Across industries, power validation has become increasingly complex, driven by higher-power devices that require extensive testing, greater rack space, manual test programming, and growing requirements for both security and sustainability. Engineers need ATE solutions that not only deliver more power in less space but also automate complex test scenarios, safeguard sensitive data, and reduce energy waste. Keysight's latest high-power supplies directly address these challenges, enabling engineers to validate designs more efficiently, expand test coverage, and reduce operational risk.

Keysight's new high-power ATE supplies range from 1.5 kW to 12 kW and include uni-directional power supplies, bi-directional power supplies, and regenerative electronic loads. By combining superior density with robust automation software, the portfolio enables engineers to validate complex, multi-kilowatt devices with greater precision and repeatability, using less space and energy.

Key benefits of the new high-power ATE supplies include:



Compact Power, Maximum Density: The new supplies deliver up to 6 kW in just 1U or 12 kW in 2U, with full regenerative capability, delivering 2-3x more channels in the same footprint as previous systems. The high density reduces the lab footprint, cooling needs, and overall operating costs.

Automation That Expands Possibilities: Keysight's Automated Power Suite enables engineers to automate complex tests like long-duration cycling, state-of-charge battery emulation, or transient replication with consistent accuracy, saving time while improving test coverage. Built-in Security and Sustainability: Removable SD memory ensures safe workflows between classified and open labs, while NIST SP800-171 SSDF standard-compliant software delivers enterprise-grade security. Regenerative operation returns energy to the grid instead of wasting it as heat, lowering costs while advancing sustainability targets.

Carol Leh, Vice President, Electronic Industrial Solutions Group Center of Excellence at Keysight, said:“Engineers today face unprecedented challenges as power devices become larger, more complex, and more critical to innovation across industries. With this new portfolio of high-power ATE solutions, we are giving engineers the density, automation, and sustainability they need to accelerate validation, reduce risks, and confidently bring next-generation technologies to market.”

Resources



Learn more: ATE System Power Supplies

Datasheet: RP5900 Regenerative Power Supply

Datasheet: EL4900 Regenerative Electronic Load Datasheet: DP5700 DC Power Supply

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we're delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product life cycle. We're a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and .