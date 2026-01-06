More Than 100 Win Qatar Scientific Excellence Award 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar's Ministry of Education and Higher Education has announced the winners of the Qatar Scientific Excellence Award 2026, with 108 candidates selected from a total of 371 applicants.

The results were approved by the award's Board of Trustees, chaired by Minister of Education and Higher Education HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Maryam Abdullah Al Muhannadi, the award's chief executive, said the number of winners reflected strong competition and the high quality of submissions, as well as growing awareness of the award's criteria and standards.

She said the results showed a notable diversity in the educational institutions represented by the winners, including students from public, private and specialised schools, as well as civilian and military universities and colleges.

This, she added, highlighted the spread of a culture of excellence across Qatar's education sector.

Al Muhannadi noted that the overall success rate was in line with the average of the past five editions, underlining the consistency of the evaluation methodology.

She also pointed to the role of supportive family environments, saying that in some cases more than one member of the same family had won, in accordance with the award's criteria.

She stressed that only candidates who achieved the required scores were selected, following a comprehensive assessment process that included file reviews and interviews, ensuring fairness, transparency and equal opportunities.

Congratulating the winners, Al Muhannadi said this year's edition had attracted strong interest and high-quality participation, reinforcing the award's status as a national platform that promotes excellence, quality and innovation. She also praised candidates who were not selected, saying that applying for the award itself demonstrated ambition and a commitment to excellence.

The main award ceremony will be held under the patronage of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, on Feb. 15, 2026, marking 20 years since the launch of the award.

The award aligns with Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly its human development pillar, by investing in national talent and fostering an educational environment that supports creativity, innovation and sustainable development.