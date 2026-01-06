Qatar Engaged With Mediators To Reach Second Phase Of Gaza Agreement: Advisor To Prime Minister And Spokesperson For Ministry Of Foreign Affairs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majid bin Mohammed Al Ansari has reaffirmed Qatar's engagement, in cooperation with its mediation partners - the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Republic of Turkiye, and the United States of America - to ensure the implementation of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, the reopening of the Rafah crossing, and the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Strip.

During the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' weekly media briefing on Tuesday, Dr. Al Ansari stated that contacts are still ongoing to reach the second phase of the agreement. However, there are still obstacles under discussion, in addition to several obstacles on which agreements have been reached.

From day one, the State of Qatar has called for humanitarian aid not to be used as a tool for political blackmail in any conflict anywhere in the world, he added.

Regarding the recent events in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Dr. Al Ansari reiterated Qatar's position calling for restraint, de-escalation, and dialogue as the means to address all outstanding issues. He noted Qatar's support for any attempts or efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the crisis there.

On the Yemeni issue, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Qatar's welcome of the efforts undertaken by the Yemeni government, the legitimate representative of the Yemeni people, within the framework of the Yemeni-Yemeni dialogue process.

He commended the invitation extended by the President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council to hold a conference in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, to sit down at the negotiating table and discuss solutions to the various outstanding issues.

He reaffirmed Qatar's emphasis on the necessity of the participation of all components of the Yemeni political landscape and their positive engagement in this conference, stating in this regard that the State of Qatar highly values ​​the position of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its support for this dialogue, the natural outcome of which will be reaching agreements on various issues, including the southern issue in the Republic of Yemen.

He explained that there is coordination among the various Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to support their brothers in Yemen in reaching a settlement and de-escalating the conflict there, noting that relations between the brothers in the region are ongoing and do not require special efforts.

He also reiterated Qatar's support for the legitimate government in Yemen, pointing to the continued flow of Qatari aid to Yemen through UN agencies and in coordination with its brothers, while welcoming any international effort that supports the brothers in Yemen, whether on a humanitarian level or in reaching political agreements.

On another note, Dr. Al Ansari pointed out that the situation in Sudan is the biggest humanitarian catastrophe this year, calling on all parties to exert more efforts to resolve the crisis the country is experiencing and to deliver humanitarian aid to the Sudanese people, especially in conflict zones.

He affirmed Qatar's continued communication with various parties in Sudan and its efforts to deliver humanitarian aid, while emphasizing that it will not be used for political or military purposes.

Regarding the threats issued against Iran, Dr. Al Ansari explained that any escalation in the region is not only a threat to stability, but also a threat to international peace and security.

He emphasised Doha's continued communication with Tehran and Washington, and its support for any dialogue aimed at preventing escalation in the region, stating in this regard that there is still room for diplomatic solutions in this context.

Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majid bin Mohammed Al Ansari also outlined the Ministry's main activities during the week, noting that Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a delegation of the US Congress members last Saturday, on the occasion of their visit to the country. During the meeting, they discussed the close strategic relations between the State of Qatar and the United States of America and ways to support and strengthen them.

He stated that the meeting also addressed developments in the region, particularly in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to a number of other issues of mutual interest.

He further said that His Excellency emphasised the need for concerted regional and international efforts to ensure the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, paving the way toward achieving sustainable peace and the sought-after stability in the region.

Al Ansari noted that Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad arrived in Nicosia yesterday, to participate in the opening of the Republic of Cyprus presidency of the Council of the European Union. On the sidelines of this visit, Her Excellency met with Deputy Minister of Culture of the Republic of Cyprus HE Dr. Vasiliki Kassianidou, where they explored bilateral cooperation and ways to support and strengthen it.

He added that HE the Minister of State for International Cooperation will meet tomorrow, Wednesday, with First Lady of Cyprus HE Philippa Karsera Christodoulides, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus HE Dr. Constantinos Kombos.

He noted that the State of Qatar issued a statement last Saturday expressing its deep concern over the developments in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

The statement called for restraint, de-escalation, and dialogue as the means to address all outstanding issues. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also reaffirmed the State of Qatar's position advocating adherence to the Charter of the United Nations and the established principles of international law, including obligations under the Charter to resolve international disputes through peaceful means.

The Ministry reiterated the State of Qatar's full readiness to contribute to any international effort aimed at achieving an immediate peaceful solution, underlining its commitment to keeping channels of communication open with all concerned parties.

He added that on the same day, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement welcoming the efforts of the legitimate Yemeni government to support the Yemeni dialogue process and address the Southern issue.

In this regard, Qatar commended the request of the President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council to convene a conference in Riyadh, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to sit at the negotiating table and discuss just solutions, reflecting his commitment to dialogue.

Al Ansari pointed out that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed in the statement the State of Qatar's appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for hosting this conference, as part of its continued efforts to support initiatives aimed at achieving security and stability in the Republic of Yemen.

The Ministry also stressed the importance of the constructive participation of all Southern components in the upcoming Riyadh conference, in a manner that prioritises the supreme interests of the Yemeni people.

It also underscored the necessity of adhering to the outcomes of the National Dialogue Conference, which represent the consensual framework and comprehensive reference for reaching an inclusive political solution that fulfills the aspirations of all segments of the Yemeni people, while safeguarding Yemen's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.