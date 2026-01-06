Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Secretary Rubio's Call With Holy See Secretary Of State Parolin

Secretary Rubio's Call With Holy See Secretary Of State Parolin


2026-01-06 02:01:57
(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with His Eminence Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See. The two leaders discussed pressing challenges, including efforts to improve the humanitarian situation, particularly in Venezuela, as well as the promotion of peace and religious freedom globally. Secretary Rubio and Cardinal Parolin reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation between the United States and the Holy See in addressing shared priorities around the world.

MENAFN06012026004514009831ID1110563553



U.S. Department of State

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search