Secretary Rubio's Call With Holy See Secretary Of State Parolin

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with His Eminence Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See. The two leaders discussed pressing challenges, including efforts to improve the humanitarian situation, particularly in Venezuela, as well as the promotion of peace and religious freedom globally. Secretary Rubio and Cardinal Parolin reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation between the United States and the Holy See in addressing shared priorities around the world.