Joint Statement On The Trilateral Meeting Between The Governments Of The United States Of America, The State Of Israel, And The Syrian Arab Republic

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America, the State of Israel, and the Syrian Arab Republic.

Begin Text.

Under the auspices of the United States, senior Israeli and Syrian officials met in Paris. President Donald J. Trump's leadership in the Middle East enabled productive discussions, centered on respect for Syria's sovereignty and stability, Israel's security, and prosperity for both countries. The State of Israel and the Syrian Arab Republic (the“Sides”) have reached the following understandings:

The Sides reaffirm their commitment to strive toward achieving lasting security and stability arrangements for both countries.

Both Sides have decided to establish a joint fusion mechanism-a dedicated communication cell-to facilitate immediate and ongoing coordination on their intelligence sharing, military de-escalation, diplomatic engagement, and commercial opportunities under the supervision of the United States.

This mechanism will serve as a platform to address any disputes promptly and work to prevent misunderstandings.

The United States commends these positive steps and remains committed to supporting the implementation of these understandings, as part of broader efforts to achieve enduring peace in the Middle East. When sovereign nations cooperate in a respectful and productive way, prosperity will be unleashed.

This joint statement reflects the spirit of today's great meeting and the Sides' determination to turn a new page in their relations for the benefit of future generations.

End Text.