350 New Factories Opened In Herat Last Year
Mohammad Yousuf Saeedi, spokesman for the provincial governor, said that the new factories are producing a variety of goods, including steel skewers, food products, construction materials, plastics, medicines, salt, electrical appliances and solar power systems.
He noted that comprehensive support for industrialists, facilitation for investors, tariff reductions, easier access to raw materials, simplified licensing procedures for traders and industrialists and streamlined administrative processes were key factors in expanding industrial activity and attracting investment to the province.
Saeedi added that the provincial administration remains committed to continuing its support for the industrial and investment sectors in order to create a more favourable environment for economic development and sustainable growth.
Currently, around 1,350 manufacturing factories are operating in the province, providing employment opportunities for more than 15,000 people, he concluded.
kk/sa
