Ghazni Hosts 'A League' Volleyball Tournament

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): The“A League” volleyball tournament, featuring 16 teams, has commenced in southern Ghazni province, an official said on Tuesday.

Bilal Mujahid, head of the Physical Education Department, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the tournament aims to identify the best team, promote unity among youth, keep them away from narcotics, and develop the sport of volleyball. The competition is scheduled to run for one month.

He added that the 16 participating teams will compete for the championship title. In the opening match, the Sharifi team defeated the Peerzada team 3–2.

Players expressed their excitement at participating in the tournament and extended their gratitude to the Physical Education Department for providing the opportunity.

Haseebullah, one of the players, urged officials to continue supporting athletes.

He also called on the Volleyball Federation to implement capacity-building programs, provide necessary facilities and create opportunities for top players to compete at provincial and national levels.

A few days earlier, the winter futsal tournament (Winter Cup) also began, featuring participation from 16 teams.

hz/sa