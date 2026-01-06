Warp Speed Holdings LLC Appoints Tony Clintock As Executive Vice President

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Warp Speed Holdings LLC, the holding company of OneTrust Home Loans, continues to accelerate the expansion of its investment portfolio through strategic investments in start-ups, early-stage ventures, and established businesses seeking capital and enhanced operational support. The Warp Speed Holdings investment team provides not only financing, but also leadership, technology and AI, finance, accounting, HR, and other essential back-office capabilities - empowering founders and leadership teams to focus on growth in an increasingly dynamic technology landscape.

True to its name, Warp Speed Holdings has demonstrated an exceptional ability to move quickly, establish strong operational foundations, and leverage its growing family of companies and affiliates to support scalable and profitable growth.

We are proud to share that Tony Clintock has been appointed Executive Vice President of Warp Speed Holdings, joining CEO Josh Erskine and President Shane Erskine in leading the company's expansion across non-lending channels.

Tony brings a distinguished track record in leading high-performing teams, cultivating leadership talent, and driving substantial organizational growth. Over the past several months, he has collaborated closely with Josh and Shane on strategy, organizational development, and oversight of non-lending businesses - resulting in strong alignment and momentum. Tony will also play a key role in identifying new investment opportunities alongside the Erskine brothers.

The expansion of the executive leadership team positions Warp Speed Holdings LLC to place dedicated emphasis on the continued growth of its non-lending business units, while Josh and Shane maintain stewardship across both lending and non-lending segments. With Tony's leadership, Warp Speed Holdings is well positioned for significant growth within its non-lending portfolio and enhanced support for leaders across all affiliated companies.

If you would like to explore whether your company or idea aligns with Warp Speed Holdings, please send a concise summary to...