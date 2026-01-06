Somerville City Councilor Matthew Mclaughlin Announces Candidacy For State Senate In The Second Middlesex District



Twelve-year city councilor and longtime community advocate enters race with a platform centered on affordability, equity, and opportunity for working families.

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matt McLaughlin, Ward 1 City Councilor in Somerville, today is announcing his candidacy for State Senator from the Second Middlesex District. A lifelong Somerville resident and the son of janitors, McLaughlin grew up in a working-class family that shaped his commitment to public service and fighting for working families. His priorities reflect his early years supporting his family after the loss of his father, followed by his service in the Army and two tours in Iraq, which grounded his belief that the government must be responsive to those who are often overlooked.

At a moment when rising costs are reshaping communities across Massachusetts, McLaughlin says the challenges facing working people demand bold, experienced leadership on Beacon Hill.

Somerville Mayor-elect Jake Wilson offered his support for McLaughlin's candidacy. “Matt exemplifies public service. His lived experience growing up in Somerville, serving our country, and raising a family here make him a vital advocate for the working class. Matt's drive to make people's lives better inspired me years ago to run for office. He would be an outstanding voice for our community in the State Senate, who I know would deliver for the district.”

McLaughlin's campaign will reflect the priorities that have defined his twelve years on the Somerville City Council, especially affordability.

“I'm running for State Senate because the cost of living is pushing working people out of Massachusetts,” said McLaughlin. “I spent my entire adult life fighting for affordability and giving voice to people who are often overlooked by those in power.”

McLaughlin has worked to expand access to affordable housing, advancing a 20 percent affordable housing rate on new development and enacting policies to keep longtime residents in their homes. He led the effort to codify Somerville's Sanctuary City status into law, supported immigrant-owned businesses, and expanded city services for immigrant families. He strengthened the city's public health approach by securing Narcan for first responders and expanding substance abuse prevention programs, making Somerville one of the first communities in Massachusetts to equip first responders with lifesaving harm-reduction tools.

Throughout his time in office, McLaughlin has worked to reform city government and improve the lives of Somerville residents. He led the first overhaul of Somerville's city charter in more than a century, increased transparency and strengthened the budget process, advocated for youth programs such as Teen Empowerment, Becoming a Man, and Working on Womanhood, and fought for environmental and traffic justice in East Somerville by addressing long-standing issues on I-93 and McGrath Highway. He has also championed innovative public safety efforts, including embedding social workers alongside police, and supported organized labor, local hiring, and prevailing wage protections.

Ward 4 City Councilor Jesse Clingan also offered his support. “Long before I ever considered running for office, Matt and I were standing shoulder to shoulder, fighting for workers' rights, affordable housing, and confronting the opioid crisis. His example showed people like me that ordinary residents could step up and make change. After nearly 15 years working alongside him, I know he will be an outstanding state senator for the Second Middlesex District. I'm proud to stand with him, and he has my full support.”

McLaughlin has received early endorsements from Somerville Mayor-elect Jake Wilson, former Somerville Mayor Joe Curtatone, Somerville Ward 4 City Councilor Jesse Clingan, former Cambridge City Councilors Alana Mallon and Dennis Carlone, and several current and former School Committee members across the district.

About Matt McLaughlin:

Matt McLaughlin is the Ward 1 City Councilor in Somerville and a lifelong resident of the community. The son of janitors, he grew up in a working-class family and served two tours in Iraq before returning home to continue his commitment to public service. McLaughlin has spent twelve years on the Somerville City Council, focusing on affordability, public health, immigrant rights, and government reform. He lives in East Somerville with his wife, Maura, and their four-year-old son, William. McLaughlin graduated from Tufts University on the GI Bill and is currently pursuing a Master of Public Administration at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government. For more information on the campaign, visit .

